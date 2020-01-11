While tensions between the US and Iran have deescalated in recent days, Middle East political analyst Fawaz Gerges told CNN that the countries "remain on a collision course."

"I see it now really changing from a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States, into a war of attrition," said the author of "Making the Arab World."

"Iran and its allies will likely target American interests in the Middle East," he added.

"My overall take is that America's military footprint in Iraq has become untenable. You are going to see a phasing out of American military presence in Iraq in the next few weeks."

Gerges added that the move would likely happen, "even though the Trump administration is burying its head in the sand, and denying and opposing and refusing to basically accept the Iraqi request to begin the process of pulling American forces in Iraq."

Gerges predicted that over the coming weeks, America would bring home most of its 5,000 soldiers in Iraq.

Meanwhile a contingent of American forces and international coalition will "likely remain in the country for the sole purpose of the fight against ISIS," he added.