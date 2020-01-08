Two rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Iran's attacks on its territories in a statement today, and said it considered it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs went on to call on "all concerned parties for self restraint, and to work towards de-escalating the tensions in the region."

The statement urged all parties involved not to turn Iraq into a "battleground for war for settling scores and to work towards solving the problems that the region faces," and said that the country's internal security is their highest priority.

They added that they will "not allow the country to become a ground for conflicts or a corridor to launch attacks on its neighboring countries."