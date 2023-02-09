The body of an Australian man killed in Monday’s earthquake has been found in Turkey, according to Linda Scott, a municipal councilor in Sydney.
Can Pahali, also known as John, had been visiting family in the country and was on vacation in the province of Hatay when the quake struck, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.
Australia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of an Australian citizen as a result of the quake but did not name the individual.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is deeply saddened by reports an Australian has died in the Turkiye earthquakes,” the ministry said. “Our consular team, and our teams in Turkiye and Lebanon, are working hard to assist family members concerned about their loved ones.”
The ministry said it is supporting around 50 other Australians and their families who were in the quake zone.
4 min ago
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 16,000
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 15,865, according to authorities.
In Turkey, the toll has risen to at least 12,873, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said on Thursday.
In Syria, the total number of fatalities is at least 2,992, including 1,730 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the "White Helmets" civil defense group. Some 1,262 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled parts of the country, according to Syrian state media.
Aid agencies have warned the toll is likely to rise significantly higher, especially in Syria, as search and rescue teams sift through the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings amid freezing weather conditions, faced with the risk of aftershocks.
Tens of thousands of people have been reported injured across the region, according to officials.
1 min ago
Grief at the border as Syrian victims' bodies return from Turkey
From CNN's Raja Razek
Photos taken at a border crossing between Turkey and Syria show a devastating scene as families receive the bodies of their loved ones who died in Monday's massive earthquake.
The bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in the quake in Turkey have been brought across the border, a spokesperson for the Bab al-Hawa border crossing said on Wednesday.
The bodies were sent back to Syria so the victims can be buried in their home country, Bab al-Hawa spokesperson Mazen Alloush said.
"Since Monday, and until now, we have been receiving bodies," he said. "The bodies of Syrians, who were in Turkey, have been sent to us from various areas and hospitals."
More than 15,000 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after Monday's catastrophic earthquake, according to authorities, with the death toll expected to rise higher.
Authorities are yet to release a detailed breakdown of the victims' nationalities. Turkey is home to some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, according to UN figures, with hundreds of thousands of Syrians living in the southern province of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicenter.
Allloush told CNN no aid had yet crossed the border, but he had received notice that six aid trucks would be entering the border before noon Thursday.
According to Alloush, the six trucks would be carrying sanitary items and possibly food.
1 hr 29 min ago
Quake toll climbs as search teams battle grim conditions to find survivors. Here are the latest headlines
From CNN staff
The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has climbed to more than 15,000 as search and rescue teams battle grim conditions with thousands of collapsed buildings and freezing temperatures.
Here are the latest developments:
Emotions running high: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted to "shortcomings" amid growing anger over the state's response to the massive quake, but insisted the situation was now "under control." Meanwhile, trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the main index plummeted in early dealing.
Twitter is back: Access to Twitter in Turkey is being restored, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks, which said authorities had reminded the social media site of its "obligations" to take down "disinformation." The apparent block had coincided with a visit by Erdogan to quake-hit areas.
Aid efforts: The World Health Organization said it's scaling up its response in Syria and Turkey because diseases already present will be amplified in the quake's aftermath. WHO is sending medical teams and three flights of medical supplies to the region. The US military sent two civilian urban search and rescue teams to Turkey and Australia is deploying 72 search and rescue specialists to the country. Meanwhile, the EU announced a donor conference to raise funds for victims.
Syria complications: While Turkey has received an outpouring of support and aid, analysts have warned that Syrian victims may become hostages of Western sanctions imposed against the government amid the country's more than decade-long civil war. Some areas most impacted by the quake are controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's government, others by Turkish-backed and US-backed opposition forces, Kurdish rebels and Sunni Islamist fighters. The Syrian government says it has set up more than 100 shelters equipped with aid supplies across areas it controls.
Border crossing restored: Meanwhile, the road leading to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria is accessible after it was damaged by the quake, according to a UN official. A spokesperson for the crossing said it had not seen any international aid as of Wednesday but had received the bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in Turkey.
Survivors still being found: There have been some dramatic rescues, including that of two sisters who spent 62 hours under their collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey. Search and rescue teams in the southern city continue to look through the rubble for survivors.
US nationals killed: At least three US citizens died in the quake in southeastern Turkey, and four Australians remain unaccounted for in the country, according to officials. Meanwhile, two Ukrainians believed to have died in the quake were found alive in the rubble of a house.
Tough conditions: Extreme winter weather is impacting rescue efforts. Aftershocks are also a potential hazard — at least 125 measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Turkey on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey. Though their frequency and magnitude are decreasing, 5.0 to 6.0+ aftershocks remain possible and bring a risk of additional damage to compromised structures and a continued threat to rescue teams and survivors.
2 hr 41 min ago
Twitter access is being restored in Turkey, network monitoring firm says
From CNN’s Philip Wang
Access to Twitter in Turkey is being restored after users reported being unable to access the social media site following Monday's deadly earthquake, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks.
“The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to ‘remind Twitter of its obligations’ on content takedowns and disinformation, ” NetBlocks tweeted.
Earlier Wednesday, NetBlocks, journalists and academics reported that access to Twitter had been restricted in the country. Some Twitter users appealed to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for help, tagging his Twitter handle in an apparent effort to get his attention.
In a tweet Wednesday, Musk said the Turkish government had told him that authorities would stop blocking the social media platform.
Its report coincided with user claims that Twitter was inaccessible in the country, and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a tour of the quake-hit region.
4 hr 27 min ago
More than 15,000 people killed in Turkey-Syria quake, officials say
From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Hande Atay Alam
The death toll following the catastrophic earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to at least 15,383, according to authorities.
The toll in Turkey surged by more than 3,000 in a matter of hours and is now at 12,391, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.
The total number of deaths in Syria is at least 2,992, including 1,730 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the "White Helmets" civil defense group, as well as an additional 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.
4 hr 26 min ago
2 women found alive in Turkey after 62 hours under rubble, officials say
Fatma Demir, 25, told the rescuer that when the earthquake happened, her relative Husra was next to her.
“When the quake hit, a concrete slab fell on top of me. I fell down to the floor,” Demir said, adding that she tried to touch Husra a couple of times, but could not reach her.
Search and rescue teams in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep continue to look for any people buried under the rubble.
4 hr 29 min ago
Getting international aid to Syria is complicated. Here's why
From CNN's Raja Razek
Some 70 countries and 14 international organizations have offered Turkey relief following the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, including the United States, United Kingdom, the UAE, Israel and Russia.
The international aid situation in Syria is less clear.
Syria is ruled by a myriad of disparate groups. Some of the areas of Syria most impacted by the quake are controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's government, others by Turkish-backed and US-backed opposition forces, Kurdish rebels and Sunni Islamist fighters.
Idlib, one of Syria's last opposition strongholds, is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed Sunni Islamist group.
The Assad government, internationally sidelined and heavily sanctioned due to its brutal suppression of an uprising that started in 2011, counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies — both global pariahs.
The regime insists all aid to the country, including aid meant for areas outside its control, be directed to the capital Damascus.
That hasn't been received well by activists and observers who fear the regime could hamper timely aid to thousands of quake victims in rebel-held areas, most of whom are women and children, according to the UN.
So far, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Egypt, Algeria and India have sent relief directly to regime-controlled airports. Others such as Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, China, Canada and the Vatican have pledged aid, though it is unclear if that relief will be sent directly to the regime.
On Wednesday, Damascus said it has set up more than a hundred shelters equipped with aid supplies for those affected by the quake across government-controlled areas, including in the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Tartus and Latakia, a coastal city which has the highest number of earthquake deaths counted in Syria so far, and more than 100 collapsed buildings.
4 hr 22 min ago
Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake
From CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isil Sariyuce, Zeena Saifi and Reyhan Baysan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to “shortcomings” as it emerged his government restricted Twitter access amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 15,000 people.
Two days after the quake hit Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border, rescuers are racing against the clock through freezing conditions in a frantic scramble to pull survivors from the debris. As questions emerge over the country’s preparedness, the latest estimates from the World Health Organization said up to 23 million people could be affected by the disaster.
Huge piles of rubble and wreckage litter streets in Gaziantep where residential buildings and properties once stood. As the desperate search for survivors continues, emergency responders have periodically called for silence from those in the immediate vicinity and for heavy machinery to briefly still while rescuers check for signs of life from trapped residents.
The official response has seen Erdogan declare a state of emergency for the next three months in 10 provinces. The country’s disaster management agency has deployed search and rescue teams to badly-hit areas and the health minister announced field hospitals had been set up.
Speaking as he visited several earthquake disaster zones Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to take “every necessary step” and unite the state and nation so that “we will not leave any citizen unattended.”
Earlier in the day, the president had acknowledged public concern over the government’s response, admitting the state initially “had some problems” at airports and on roads, but insisting the situation was now “under control.”
Erdogan also angrily pushed back against “some dishonest people” for “falsely slandering” his government’s quake response, saying the moment called for unity and that “in such a period, I cannot tolerate the viciously negative campaigns for the sake of simple political interests.”