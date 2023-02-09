World
5 hr 29 min ago

A family of 3 was rescued in Turkey 78 hours after the powerful earthquake 

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Amir Ahmed

A boy is carried from the rubble in a blanket 78 hours after the earthquake hit in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
A boy is carried from the rubble in a blanket 78 hours after the earthquake hit in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Kanal D via CNN Turk)

A family of three, including two brothers and their mother, were rescued alive in the 78th hour after the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday. 

Live images from Kanal D, which is owned by CNN's partner network CNN Turk, showed rescue officials running toward the rubble to rescue a child in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras.

A few minutes later, the rescue team was seen carrying a boy with a large blanket.

The mother of the two boys, 36-year-old Hatice İğde, was rescued after the boys were pulled from the rubble. The boys' names are Mehmet Naim İğde and Melih Igde, according to Kanal D. 

Rescue personnel told Kanal D reporter that they started the rescue operation at 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday night and they heard a voice at 11 p.m. local time so they continued working all night.

4 hr 59 min ago

Turkey's death toll climbs to at least 16,710, Erdogan says

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Women mourn for a relative at a cemetery for victims of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 9.
Women mourn for a relative at a cemetery for victims of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 9. (Dilara Senkaya/Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country's death toll from Monday's earthquake rose to at least 16,710.

Speaking at a presser in Osmaniye, Turkey, he also said that there were 64,194 others reported to be injured.

Erdogan also said 6,444 buildings collapsed in the earthquake.  

CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports the latest on the rescue efforts:

6 hr 55 min ago

Monday's earthquake is already one of the deadliest in the past two decades. Here's why

From CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Christian Edwards and Krystina Shveda 

More than 17,500 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a huge earthquake swept through the region Monday. Rescue workers are now racing to save survivors from the rubble of collapsed infrastructure in freezing winter conditions.

The 7.8 magnitude quake earlier this week struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A number of factors have contributed to making this earthquake so lethal. One of those is the time of day it occurred. With the quake hitting early in the morning, many people were in their beds when it happened, and were trapped under the debris of their homes.

In quake-stricken areas of northwest Syria, the region was already struggling to rebuild buildings that were severely damaged by continual aerial bombardment during the years-long civil war.

Additionally, with a cold and wet weather system moving through the region, poor conditions have made reaching affected areas trickier, and rescue and recovery efforts on both sides of the border significantly more challenging. Temperatures have been bitterly low, regularly plummeting several degrees below zero.

With scattered showers and snow in the region set to continue, the elements are putting those trapped underneath the rubble at risk of hypothermia. These survivors have already gone days without food and water.

CNN's Dalya Al Masri and Celine Alkhaldi contributed reporting.

7 hr 32 min ago

Death toll across Turkey and Syria tops 17,500

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Celine Alkhaldi

Rescuers walk near a damaged building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Thursday.
Rescuers walk near a damaged building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Thursday. (Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is now at least 17,543, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 14,351 with 63,794 others reported injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.

The total number of deaths in Syria climbs to 3,192, including 1,930 in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group, and 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media. 

The total number of injured people in Syria across all affected territories rose to 5,158 – 2,258 in government-controlled and 2,900 in the rebel-held area.

At least 68,952 people have been injured in Syria and Turkey, according to figures from the Turkish government, the White Helmets, and Syrian state media.

This post has been updated with the latest figures.

6 hr 44 min ago

Turkey receives offers of quake aid from nearly 100 countries

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Humanitarian aid distribution and search and rescue work continues operations in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 9.
Humanitarian aid distribution and search and rescue work continues operations in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 9. (Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Some 95 nations and 16 international organizations have pledged aid to Turkey following this week's devastating earthquake, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

At the moment, 6,479 rescue personnel from 56 countries are in the field, Cavusoglu added during a news conference in the capital of Ankara.

"Teams from 19 more countries will be in our country within 24 hours," he commented.

Members of a Japanese disaster relief team conduct a search and rescue operation in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Members of a Japanese disaster relief team conduct a search and rescue operation in Kahramanmaras on February 9. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Some context: Global aid has poured into Turkey following Monday's disaster, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people and injured tens of thousands more in the country and neighboring Syria.

The situation is more complex in Syria. Earlier today, a United Nations aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwest Syria for the first time since the quake, as the race to get international help into the country is hampered by a years-long political conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis.

7 hr 11 min ago

Firefighters battle blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun port 

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh in Iskenderun, Turkey 

A firefighting plane drops water on February 9 to extinguish a major fire that broke out at the Iskenderun port in Turkey.
A firefighting plane drops water on February 9 to extinguish a major fire that broke out at the Iskenderun port in Turkey. (Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at Turkey's Iskenderun port, according to a CNN team on the ground Thursday. 

Heavy smoke continues to rise from the port as firefighters and at least two firefighting aircraft attempt to put out the flames.

A plane drops water over the the Iskenderun port in the aftermath of an earthquake on Wednesday.
A plane drops water over the the Iskenderun port in the aftermath of an earthquake on Wednesday. (Serday Ozsoy/Depo Photos/Reuters)

A rainbow appears as firetrucks work to extinguish a major fire that broke out at the Iskenderun port.
A rainbow appears as firetrucks work to extinguish a major fire that broke out at the Iskenderun port. (Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Fire trucks continue to extinguish flames at Iskenderun port on Thursday.
Fire trucks continue to extinguish flames at Iskenderun port on Thursday. (Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The southern Turkish port remained closed following heavy damage from Monday’s earthquake and the subsequent fire which broke out among containers at the terminal.

Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said Wednesday that efforts fight the blaze were ongoing.

"Our teams are working continuously at the Iskenderun Port to cool down the fire from air and land," the ministry tweeted.

8 hr 13 min ago

Temperatures forecast to remain below normal for Turkey’s earthquake zone through the weekend

From CNN's Monica Garrett

People sit near tents as they spend the night at a park on February 9, in Hatay, Turkey.
People sit near tents as they spend the night at a park on February 9, in Hatay, Turkey. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Some of the coldest temperatures felt since the earthquake struck southern Turkey occurred Thursday morning, as a freezing weather blast envelopes disaster-stricken regions while rescue workers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors.

Low temperatures ranged in provinces from -2°C or degrees Celsius (28 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kilis, to -4°C in Gaziantep, to -6°C in Malatya Thursday morning. Temperatures have since warmed above freezing with the heating of the sun during the day, but will remain around 5°C below average for this time of year.

People in the area devastated by this week’s earthquake will continue to feel below normal temperatures over the next several days. Temperatures will consistently dip below freezing in the overnight hours and warm above freezing during the day, with the exception of northern areas in higher elevations.

Mostly clear skies will allow for the sun to warm the area during the day, but it will also allow for faster cooling at night, as cloud cover acts as a blanket to trap heat from escaping the atmosphere.

Forecast temperatures through the weekend:

  • Elbistan: Highs just below freezing, lows around -14°C (7°F)
  • Malatya: Highs near freezing, lows around -10°C
  • Kahramanmaras: Highs 5°C to 7°C, lows -4°C to -2°C
  • Gaziantep: Highs 6°C to 8°C, lows -3°C to -2°C
  • Kilis: Highs 7°C to 9°C, lows at or just below freezing
  • Hatay: Highs around 10°C, lows at or just below freezing

This cooler than normal spell in February comes on the heels of what has been a warm winter for the region. Turkey just saw its warmest December on record and fourth warmest January on record.

Northern Syria is facing similar colder than normal conditions like Turkey. The city of Aleppo is forecast to have highs around 10°C and lows of -3°C to -2°C through this weekend. Aleppo averages highs of 12.5°C and lows of 2.5°C in February.

7 hr 26 min ago

The first UN aid convoy since the earthquake has now crossed into Syria

From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi

A United Nations aid convoy enters northwest Syria from Turkey through the Bab al Hawa crossing on February 9.
A United Nations aid convoy enters northwest Syria from Turkey through the Bab al Hawa crossing on February 9. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images)

A United Nations aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwest Syria Thursday for the first time since Monday's earthquake in the race to get international help into a region beset by years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said the convoy, made up of six trucks carrying shelter items and Non Food Items (NFI), crossed through the Bab Al Hawa crossing – the only humanitarian aid corridor between Turkey and Syria.

“The UN cross-border aid operation has been reinstated today. We are relieved that we are able to reach the people in northwest Syria in this pressing time. We hope that this operation continues as this is a humanitarian lifeline and the only scalable channel,” Sanjana Quazi, head of OCHA Türkiye said. 

A truck from the first UN aid convoy to enter northwest Syria since Monday's earthquake crosses from Turkey into the region.
A truck from the first UN aid convoy to enter northwest Syria since Monday's earthquake crosses from Turkey into the region. (Courtesy Abo Zaher Eyad)

Some 4.1 million people already depend on humanitarian aid in mostly rebel-held northwest Syria.

A top aid official told CNN earlier that efforts to help people in quake-stricken regions of Syria have been "incredibly difficult," because passage entries along the border were destroyed due to the disaster.

"On top of that, in Syria, this happens in the middle of a conflict zone,” said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

CNN's Mayumi Maruyama and Alex Stambaugh contributed reporting.

8 hr 38 min ago

Almost 30,000 people have been evacuated from near quake epicenter in Turkey

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce 

Families of victims stand as rescue officials search among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Families of victims stand as rescue officials search among the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 9. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 28,044 people have been evacuated out of Kahramanmaras, the southern Turkish province near the epicenter of Monday's deadly earthquake.

As of Thursday at 11:38am local time, at least 23,437 people have been evacuated by air and 4,607 by road and rail, according to Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD.  

The agency released an advisory Thursday with information on evacuation centers for those who wish to leave the province, adding that accommodations and guest houses are being coordinated by AFAD and province officials. 

Some context: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to his government's "shortcomings" amid growing discontent over the state's response to this week's disaster, as questions emerge over its preparedness in a country familiar with earthquakes.

Turkey is located over several tectonic plates, although disasters like Monday are not common. But members of the public expressed anger after reports surfaced of entire towns in the country's north flattened by the powerful tremors.

Recent estimates from the World Health Organization said up to 23 million people could be affected by the disaster.

CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isil Sariyuce, Zeena Saifi and Reyhan Baysan contributed reporting.