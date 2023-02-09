A family of 3 was rescued in Turkey 78 hours after the powerful earthquake 

A boy is carried from the rubble in a blanket 78 hours after the earthquake hit in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Kanal D via CNN Turk)

A family of three, including two brothers and their mother, were rescued alive in the 78th hour after the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday.

Live images from Kanal D, which is owned by CNN's partner network CNN Turk, showed rescue officials running toward the rubble to rescue a child in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras.

A few minutes later, the rescue team was seen carrying a boy with a large blanket.

The mother of the two boys, 36-year-old Hatice İğde, was rescued after the boys were pulled from the rubble. The boys' names are Mehmet Naim İğde and Melih Igde, according to Kanal D.

Rescue personnel told Kanal D reporter that they started the rescue operation at 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday night and they heard a voice at 11 p.m. local time so they continued working all night.