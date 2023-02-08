The colossal mission to find survivors in Gaziantep has been ongoing for more than 50 hours, with some rescuers using nothing more than their hands to dig through concrete and debris in the southern Turkish city.

A CNN team on the ground said rescuers are still receiving signs of life from what they believe is a "void" underneath a large pile of rubble.

"They will continue as long as they get signs of life before this becomes a recovery effort," CNN's Becky Anderson said at the scene.

Bulldozers and workers wearing helmets are ploughing through the mountainous pile of broken concrete, as plumes of dust surround them.

But they are worried about the infrastructure of buildings either side the rubble, which have been compromised following Monday's devastating quake — and could still collapse.

Global response: An outpouring of international support and aid has flown into Turkey and Syria, but access to many affected areas remains a challenge. Search teams have found it difficult to navigate blocked roads and collapsed buildings, while experiencing frequent violent aftershocks.