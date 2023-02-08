World
Turkey-Syria earthquake

Russia's war in Ukraine

Biden's State of the Union address

Live Updates

The latest on the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 1:05 a.m. ET, February 8, 2023
1 min ago

More than 50 hours after the quake hit, rescuers are sifting through rubble in search for survivors

The colossal mission to find survivors in Gaziantep has been ongoing for more than 50 hours, with some rescuers using nothing more than their hands to dig through concrete and debris in the southern Turkish city.

A CNN team on the ground said rescuers are still receiving signs of life from what they believe is a "void" underneath a large pile of rubble.

"They will continue as long as they get signs of life before this becomes a recovery effort," CNN's Becky Anderson said at the scene.

Bulldozers and workers wearing helmets are ploughing through the mountainous pile of broken concrete, as plumes of dust surround them.

But they are worried about the infrastructure of buildings either side the rubble, which have been compromised following Monday's devastating quake — and could still collapse.

Global response: An outpouring of international support and aid has flown into Turkey and Syria, but access to many affected areas remains a challenge. Search teams have found it difficult to navigate blocked roads and collapsed buildings, while experiencing frequent violent aftershocks.

17 min ago

Survivors could be found up to "weeks" after the quake, expert says

A structural engineer and humanitarian coordinator has urged rescuers in Turkey and Syria not to give up hope as survivors could be found up to "weeks" after the massive earthquake hit the region.

Speaking to CNN's Becky Anderson on Wednesday, president of non-profit Miyamoto Global Disaster Relief, Kit Miyamoto, praised the community in Turkey who came together and "did their part" after the quake struck Monday.

"The community, the citizens, they're the ones that are actually the first line of defense," he said. "They dug up family, friends, neighbors."

The Turkish government has been preparing for a disaster as destructive as this one for the past two decades but challenges have made search and rescue efforts difficult, Miyamoto said.

"The area is mountainous and widespread affecting 10 million people," he added. "No single government can do this alone. There has to be international support."

Countries and organizations from around the world have responded to the crisis with donations of money and equipment as rescue workers arrive in Turkey and Syria to help with the recovery operations. NATO said its members are sending more than 1,400 emergency response personnel, while a US rescue team is expect to land in the Turkish city of Adana today.

28 min ago

4 Australians missing after Turkey quake, foreign minister says

From CNN's Angus Watson

Four Australians are unaccounted for following Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the country's foreign minister said Thursday.

"I regret to say at this stage [four people] remain unaccounted for. Obviously, their safety is our immediate priority and consular officials in Ankara are working with local authorities and others on the ground to assist them," Foreign Minister Penny Wong told the Australian Senate.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to their families, Wong added.

Australian search and rescue teams consisting of 72 personnel will be deployed to Turkey to assist, Wong said.

"These are urban search and rescue specialists, highly trained to locate, deliver medical assistance to, and remove victims who have been trapped or impacted by structural collapse," Wong said. 

56 min ago

"Get me out of here … I'll be your servant": Trapped girl's plea to rescuers from rubble of Syrian home

From CNN's Raja Razek and Hilary Whiteman

Two children lie wedged between concrete, their heads pinned to one side, as rescuers reassure them that help has arrived 36 hours after a quake destroyed their home in northern Syria.

“Get me out of here, I’ll do anything for you,” the older child whispers. “I’ll be your servant.”

A rescuer replies, “No, no.”

Video shows rescuers squatting in the rubble of the children’s home in Besnaya-Bseineh, a small village near Haram, Syria, as they try to figure out a safe way to remove them.

They tell them to be strong and not to cry.

The girl’s name is Mariam, and she gently strokes the hair on her younger sibling’s head as they lie squashed together in what could be the remains of their bed. The younger child’s name is Ilaaf, according to their father — an Islamic name that means protection.

Mustafa Zuhir Al-Sayed says his wife and three children were sleeping in the early hours of Monday when the earth shook with a 7.8-magnitude quake, the biggest to hit the region in more than a century of records.

“We felt the ground shaking … and rubble began falling over our head, and we stayed two days under the rubble,” he said. “We went through, a feeling, a feeling I hope no one has to feel.”

'Get me out of here ... I'll be your servant': Trapped girl's plea to rescuers from rubble of Syrian home | CNN
1 hr 2 min ago

Massive rescue efforts are underway in Turkey and Syria. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month long state of emergency in 10 provinces as rescuers race against time in Turkey and Syria following Monday's devastating earthquake.

As support arrives from around the world, the scale of the humanitarian crisis is becoming clearer and aid agencies are warning of the difficulties in both reaching survivors and treating the injured.

Here's the latest:

  • Rising death toll: At least 7,926 people have now been confirmed dead and nearly 40,000 injured following Monday's quake, according to officials in Turkey and Syria. Agencies have said those numbers could rise significantly as many people remain trapped under the rubble.
  • Rescue efforts: Countries and organizations from across the globe have responded to the crisis with money, equipment and boots on the ground. Doctors Without Borders says it has 500 staff working in Syria — some of whom lost family members in the quake. NATO said its members are sending more than 1,400 emergency response personnel, and a US rescue team is expect to land in the Turkish city of Adana on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mexico's beloved rescue dogs are also headed to Turkey.
  • Miracle rescue: A newborn baby girl has been rescued from the rubble of her home in northern Syria. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
  • Tough conditions: Extreme winter weather is impacting rescue efforts. Aftershocks are also a potential hazard — at least 125 measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Turkey on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey. Though their frequency and magnitude are decreasing, 5.0 to 6.0+ aftershocks are still possible and bring a risk of additional damage to compromised structures and a continued threat to rescue teams and survivors.
  • Widespread destruction: Thousands of buildings collapsed in the two nations and aid agencies are warning of “catastrophic” repercussions in northwest Syria, where millions of vulnerable and displaced people were already relying on humanitarian support. Satellite images show the extent of the damage in the Turkish towns of Islahiye and Nurdagi near the quake's epicenter.
  • Humanitarian catastrophe: The World Health Organization estimates up to 23 million people could be affected by the earthquake. The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where the UN says nearly 70% of the population was in need of humanitarian assistance before the quake — an issue that has only been compounded by the tragedy. The damage caused a temporary disruption to the UN's cross-border aid into Syria, with UN humanitarian teams exploring all avenues to reach those in need. Meanwhile, hospitals in war-hit Syria are “absolutely overloaded,” UNICEF's representative in Aleppo said.
1 hr 31 min ago

Grieving father holds 15-year-old daughter's hand after she died in the quake

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 7.
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 7. (Adem Altam/AFP/Getty Images)

Heartbreaking photos show a father in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, clutching the lifeless hand of his daughter after she was crushed under concrete in Monday's devastating earthquake.

Mesut Hancer, sitting hunched amid the ruins, can be seen holding onto his 15-year-old child while her body remains trapped beneath the rubble.

Broken glass, destroyed furniture and twisted steel surround the family, as workers conduct a colossal rescue mission in near freezing temperatures.

(Adem Altam/AFP/Getty Images)
(Adem Altam/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearly 8,000 people have now been confirmed dead and some 40,000 others injured following Monday's quake, according to officials in Turkey and Syria.

Survivors are still being pulled from the rubble more than 48 hours after the quake hit, crushing thousands under their homes.

The rescue of a 14-year-old boy in Kahramanmaras broadcast live on air on Tuesday offered a glimmer of hope that others will survive, but the death toll continues to climb as search teams navigate blocked roads, collapsed infrastructure and violent aftershocks.

2 hr 18 min ago

Quake toll at over 7,900 deaths — and it's expected to rise significantly higher in Syria, officials say

From CNN's Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep, Turkey

The aftermath of the earthquake is seen in Hatay, Turkey, on Tuesday.
The aftermath of the earthquake is seen in Hatay, Turkey, on Tuesday. (IHA via AP)

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to at least 7,926 people, according to officials.

The Syrian Civil Defense, known as the "White Helmets," said on Tuesday that the number of fatalities in rebel-held areas in northwest Syria rose to 1,220 and the number of injured people rose to 2,600.

A man walks down the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Tuesday.
A man walks down the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)

Those figures are "expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble," the group added.

"Our teams continue search and rescue operations amid difficult circumstances," it said, describing a tally of more than 400 collapsed buildings, more than 1,300 partially collapsed buildings and thousands of others that were damaged by the early morning quake.
Women mourn next to bodies on the back of a truck in Jandaris, Syria, on Tuesday.
Women mourn next to bodies on the back of a truck in Jandaris, Syria, on Tuesday. (Mohammed Al-Rifai/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 812 deaths have been confirmed in government-controlled parts of Syria, state media SANA reported.

In Turkey, at least 5,894 people are dead and 34,810 injured, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

3 hr 13 min ago

Mexico's famous rescue dogs are headed to Turkey

From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai

Mexico's famous rescue dogs are headed to Turkey following the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday.   

Mexico is famous for its highly trained and specialized search and rescue dogs. The canines are used frequently in Mexico, a country prone to earthquakes due to its location at the edge of the North American tectonic plate.   

Julia, Ecko, Orly, Timba, Rex and July are among the 16 dogs who took off Tuesday morning from Mexico City and headed toward Turkey.  

"The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey," Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted on Tuesday.  

Under the instructions of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a specialized inter-institutional urban search and rescue team made up of 150 people, which includes USAR-accredited personnel from the Ministries of Defense, Navy, and the Mexican Red Cross were dispatched Tuesday, according to a news release from Mexico's Foreign Ministry.  

"The team includes medical and food service cells, 35 search and rescue experts from the Mexican Army Immediate Emergency Response Team (ERIED) (25 specialists and 10 canine teams), 37 members of the Navy (35 USAR and 2 canine teams), five Foreign Ministry officials and 15 members of the Red Cross," the release said.  

The team of dogs will land in Adana, a major southern city near the epicenter of the earthquake, according to the statement.  

Read more here.

4 hr 34 min ago

UN says road leading to only humanitarian aid corridor between Turkey and Syria damaged

From CNN's Jessie Gretener and Rob Frehse

The road leading to the only humanitarian aid border crossing between Turkey and Syria has been damaged by Monday’s earthquake, hampering relief efforts, the United Nations said Tuesday.  

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said at a briefing the crossing is “actually intact” and continues to be used as a trans-shipment hub.

However, he said the road leading to the crossing has been damaged and that’s "temporarily disrupted our ability to fully use it."

The Bab al-Hawa is the only humanitarian aid corridor approved by the UN between Syria and Turkey.  

In January, Guterres described the land crossing as an “indispensable lifeline" after the UN Security Council voted to renew the cross-border mechanism a day before it was set to expire. 