Powerful quake leaves thousands dead in Turkey and Syria

By Tara Subramaniam, Sana Noor Haq, Christian Edwards and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 7:10 a.m. ET, February 7, 2023
53 min ago

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu found alive following Turkey earthquake

From CNN's Nimi Princewill and Chris Liakos

Footballer Christian Atsu is pictured during a Newcastle United training session in January 2021.
Footballer Christian Atsu is pictured during a Newcastle United training session in January 2021. (Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images)

International footballer Christian Atsu has been rescued from the aftermath of the powerful earthquake which struck southern Turkey on Monday.

“We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” the Ghana Football Association tweeted Tuesday.

AFP reported Tuesday that Atsu – who is currently playing for Turkish team Hatayspor – had been found in the southern province of Hatay, citing an interview that Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, gave to radio station based in Accra.

Atsu was not immediately accounted for amid search and rescue efforts after the earthquake.

The player's former club, Premier League side Everton, said it is "relieved" to hear of his rescue.

“We are relieved to hear Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," Everton said on its official Facebook page.

1 hr 10 min ago

WHO says up to 23 million people could be affected by earthquake

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

Smoke billows from a fire in Iskenderun port in Turkey as people walk past collapsed buildings on Tuesday.
Smoke billows from a fire in Iskenderun port in Turkey as people walk past collapsed buildings on Tuesday. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that nearly 23 million people could be impacted by the powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey early Monday, which has left over 5,000 people dead and thousands more injured.

"Event overview maps show that potentially 23 million people are exposed, including around 5 million vulnerable populations, including more than 350,000 older people, 1.4 million children," WHO senior emergencies officer Adelheid Marschang told the UN health agency's executive board meeting in Geneva.

The head of the WHO expressed his concern at the situation, calling it a "race against time."

"We're especially concerned about areas where we do not yet have information," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention."

Footage of rescue efforts across both countries emerged Monday, with family members mourning the loss of loved ones while others celebrated as survivors were found in the rubble of fallen buildings.

1 hr 37 min ago

Head of Syria’s Red Crescent ready to send aid to rebel-held areas 

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem

The head of Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) said that the organization is ready to “immediately” send aid convoys to rebel-held areas, including Idlib, through the United Nations, as international leaders struggle to send aid to quake-stricken parts of northwest Syria amid ongoing conflict and political crisis.

SARC describes itself as an independent organization. The group operates primarily across government-held territories and is based in the capital Damascus. 

“We are ready to send an aid convoy through the cross-line into Idlib if they open the roads for us,” SARC President Khaled Hboubati told a news conference. 

“The death toll will increase … until right now there are buildings collapsing in Aleppo and Latakia,” Hboubati said. 

Hboubati added that the organization does not have enough capabilities to fully deal with the devastation. 

“We were in every location after the earthquake, but we do not have the equipment, we do not have heavy machinery,” Hboubati said. 

The official called for the lifting of international economic sanctions which are affecting the aid operation. 

The powerful earthquake Monday has left over 5,000 people dead and injured thousands more people across Turkey and Syria.

Dr. Bachir Tajaldin, Turkey country director at the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), told CNN earlier that sending relief to Syria will be challenging because there "is no central government to take care of the multi-sectorial response."

1 hr 51 min ago

Quake death toll surpasses 5,000 in Turkey and Syria 

From CNN's Mostafa Salem and Isil Sariyuce

A view of debris in Malatya, Turkey, on February 6.
A view of debris in Malatya, Turkey, on February 6. (Hakan Akgun/dia images/Getty Images)

At least 5,034 deaths have now been confirmed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the region early on Monday. 

Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,432, Turkey's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) said Tuesday.

The deaths were reported in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis and Malatya, AKOM said. 

At least 21,103 people have been reported injured, AKOM added. Almost 26,000 search and rescue personnel have been involved in operations, along with 360 vehicles and 3,361 pieces of equipment, including more than 600 cranes, it said.

Additionally, 2,769 personnel from 65 countries have been deployed to the disaster area, according to AKOM.

In Syria, the death toll has risen to at 1,602 across government-controlled areas and opposition-controlled areas, officials said.

At least 3,649 people have been reported injured across the country, according to officials.

This post has been updated with the latest figures.

2 hr 10 min ago

Relief operations will be more challenging in Syria than in Turkey, expert says

From CNN's Christian Edwards

People wrapped in blankets look at the rubble as the search for survivors continues in Aleppo, Syria on Tuesday.
People wrapped in blankets look at the rubble as the search for survivors continues in Aleppo, Syria on Tuesday. (Firas Makdesi/Reuters)

Dr. Bachir Tajaldin, Turkey country director at the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), told CNN's This Morning about the difficulty of providing aid to Syria.

“The situation in Turkey is coordinated through a very well developed government. They have infrastructure, they have rescue teams,” Tajaldin said.

“In northern Syria, most of the services are provided by NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and through humanitarian aid. There is no central government to take care of the multi-sectoral response,” he said.

SAMS is one of the many organizations providing relief in the region. This has been made harder after “the previous 12 years of crisis in Syria,” Tajaldin said. Attacks on civilian infrastructure and the absence of investment left northwestern Syria particularly vulnerable to this disaster.

“Yesterday we evacuated two maternity hospitals because of the physical impact of the earthquake on the infrastructure,” Tajaldin added.

2 hr 25 min ago

China is sending aid to earthquake-stricken region

From CNN's Mengchen Zhang in Beijing

China said it will do its best to provide assistance to Turkey and Syria after a devastating earthquake struck the region Monday, killing more than 5,000 people and injuring over 24,000 across both countries.

The first batch of aid to Turkey will be 40 million Chinese yuan ($5.9 million), while also dispatching rescue and medical teams, and emergency supplies, the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Mao Ning said Tuesday.

Beijing is coordinating with Syria for emergency supplies and accelerating the implementation of ongoing food aid projects, Mao added.

So far no Chinese citizens have been reported killed in the earthquake, China's MOFA also confirmed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar al-Assad, on Monday, according to state media Xinhua, as rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of flattened buildings.

3 hr 30 min ago

Israeli aid groups chartering flight to Turkey with rescue specialists and equipment

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Two Israeli aid groups have chartered a flight to Gaziantep on Tuesday to bring personnel and equipment to victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

United Hatzalah, an Israeli volunteer emergency medical service, chartered the flight on El Al Airlines alongside aid group IsraAid, United Hatzalah spokesperson Raphael Poch said.

Ten search and rescue specialists, a water expert, and more than a dozen doctors, paramedics and mental health specialists will be on board the flight, according to Poch and IsraAid spokesperson Shachar May.

The groups said they will also be bringing “several tons” of humanitarian aid in the form of bedding, tents, warm clothing, food, water filters, hygiene kits, and resilience kits.

3 hr 36 min ago

White Helmets say death toll expected to rise significantly in rebel-held northwest Syria

From CNN's Celine Alkhaldi

Members of the White Helmets search through rubble for survivors in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Monday.
Members of the White Helmets search through rubble for survivors in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Monday. (Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of families remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in northwest Syria following Monday's powerful earthquake, according to the White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense.

More than 790 victims have been confirmed dead in rebel-held parts of northwest Syria, and more than 2,200 injured, the White Helmets said on Twitter.

However, “the numbers are expected to rise significantly because hundreds of families are still under the rubble,” the group said.

More than 210 buildings were destroyed by the quake in northwest Syria, the group added.

Some context: Syria, a country already suffering the effects of civil war, is facing widespread devastation from the quake. More than 1,500 fatalities and 3,600 wounded have been reported across the country, according to officials.

Some 4 million people in northern Syria were already displaced and relying on humanitarian support as a result of war, a UNICEF spokesman said earlier. Among major concerns now are a lack of access to shelter and safe drinking water amid freezing weather conditions and the risk of diseases such as cholera spreading.

3 hr 46 min ago

Pakistan's Prime Minister will travel to Turkey to offer support

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference on November 8, 2022.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference on November 8, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Ankara on Wednesday to offer his support following the devastating earthquake.

In a statement Tuesday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sharif would "express condolences and solidarity with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and the people of Turkey over the loss of precious lives and destruction caused by yesterday's deadly earthquake."

Pakistan has also deployed two search and rescue teams to Turkey.