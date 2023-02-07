Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu found alive following Turkey earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu is pictured during a Newcastle United training session in January 2021. (Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images)

International footballer Christian Atsu has been rescued from the aftermath of the powerful earthquake which struck southern Turkey on Monday.

“We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian,” the Ghana Football Association tweeted Tuesday.

AFP reported Tuesday that Atsu – who is currently playing for Turkish team Hatayspor – had been found in the southern province of Hatay, citing an interview that Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, gave to radio station based in Accra.

Atsu was not immediately accounted for amid search and rescue efforts after the earthquake.

The player's former club, Premier League side Everton, said it is "relieved" to hear of his rescue.

“We are relieved to hear Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," Everton said on its official Facebook page.