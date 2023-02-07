On the ground: Aid delivery slows down due to traffic and damaged road in Turkey's Kahramanmaras region

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday the country would send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help the victims of the 7.8-magnitude quake, according to the reporting of Turkish state media Antara.
"The assistance is currently being prepared by the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry, as well as the Social Affairs Ministry. It is being prepared and will be dispatched as soon as possible," Widodo said, according to Antara.
According to Antara’s reporting, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin also highlighted the urgency of dispatching humanitarian aid to Turkey to return the support granted by the country to Indonesia during their times of need over major natural disasters in the past.
"Turkey was among the first to assist us during the tsunami in Aceh, and we had also discussed with the President and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to send a humanitarian mission," Amin said.
Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal was also reported saying that the first batch of humanitarian aid, in the form of a freight container full of foods, is currently on its way from Ankara to Gaziantep, one of the most-affected cities after the earthquake.
Portable gas stoves and gas tanks, as well as 300 blankets for Indonesian nationals who have decided to remain in the affected cities, were also distributed according to state media.
According to state media reporting, Iqbal also said 10 Indonesian nationals were injured in Monday’s earthquake, with four of them having received medical care at local hospitals, while six will be evacuated to Ankara.
The embassy has also evacuated 104 Indonesian nationals from earthquake-affected regions to Ankara, state media added.