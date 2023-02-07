On the ground: Aid delivery slows down due to traffic and damaged road in Turkey's Kahramanmaras region

Christian Atsu during a match at Kassam Stadium, in Oxford, England, in February 2020. (Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu is in a "stable" condition at a local hospital after being successfully rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, his agent, Nana Sechere, told CNN Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor in Turkey, had been celebrating on Sunday night after he scored a last minute winner in his club’s 1-0 home league game against Kasimpasa, his agent said.

“There were lots of reports out of England and Ghana that Christian was safe but the first official confirmation I had was on Tuesday morning," Sechere said.

“I was told by the club that he was in hospital and that he is stable. He doesn’t have his phone and, like all of us, he can’t remember his numbers by heart so I have to continue to wait to speak to him,” he said.

Sechere said Atsu had been playing poker till 3:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET) with friends on Monday morning and got home around 4 a.m. local time (8:00 p.m. ET).

The agent said he received a call from Hatayspor club officials at 5 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET) saying the building Atsu was in had been completely destroyed and that they couldn’t get hold of him.

“The last I’d heard from Christian was midnight. I was hoping he was awake and that the earthquake hadn’t happened while he was sleeping," Sechere said.

“His building was an 11-story building and he was on the ninth floor. The club officials were trying to help me find him but it was so hard because, understandably, they were trying to find their own friends and families as well," he added.

“But I even remember when he signed for Hatayspor and we went to the hospital for a medical. Even then it was busy with people queueing and people on the floor. So I can only imagine what it is like with this situation,” Sechere said.