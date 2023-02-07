World
Turkey-Syria earthquake

Russia's war in Ukraine

Powerful quake leaves thousands dead in Turkey and Syria

By Tara Subramaniam, Sana Noor Haq, Christian Edwards and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:13 a.m. ET, February 7, 2023
31 min ago

On the ground: Aid delivery slows down due to traffic and damaged road in Turkey's Kahramanmaras region

Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake caused damage to part of a road in the Kahramanmaras region in Turkey, causing delays in delivery of aid to the impacted people and areas.

"The road ahead of us — part of it is missing because of damage done by the quake. That is causing a delay in getting urgent aid, urgently getting people out, frankly, from some of the areas," CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reported.

This comes under severe weather conditions, as the CNN team witnessed "intermittent horizontal snowstorms coming," he said as a constant stream of excavators, ambulances and other help goes past.

Watch Nick Paton Walsh's report here:

34 min ago

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake climbs to more than 5,200

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Hira Humayun

At least 5,261 people across Turkey and Syria have been killed in the earthquake that struck the region on Monday

The number of people killed in Syria is more than 1,712. Syria’s White Helmets — also known as Syria Civil Defense — said on Tuesday that more than 900 people have been killed in opposition-held areas. In government-controlled areas, the death toll is 812, according to state news agency SANA.

In Turkey, the death toll is 3,549 according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

More than 25,000 people have been injured according to figures from the Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

35 min ago

3 British nationals missing after earthquake, foreign minister says 

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

Three British nationals are missing after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. 

Addressing lawmakers in parliament in London Tuesday, Cleverly said: “As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing and the Foreign Office’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support the at least 35 British nationals who have been directly affected by these earthquakes.”

“We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low,” he added. 

37 min ago

Indonesia to supply humanitarian aid for Turkey

From CNN's Duarte Mendonça in Lisbon

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday the country would send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help the victims of the 7.8-magnitude quake, according to the reporting of Turkish state media Antara.

"The assistance is currently being prepared by the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry, as well as the Social Affairs Ministry. It is being prepared and will be dispatched as soon as possible," Widodo said, according to Antara.

According to Antara’s reporting, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin also highlighted the urgency of dispatching humanitarian aid to Turkey to return the support granted by the country to Indonesia during their times of need over major natural disasters in the past.

"Turkey was among the first to assist us during the tsunami in Aceh, and we had also discussed with the President and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to send a humanitarian mission," Amin said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal was also reported saying that the first batch of humanitarian aid, in the form of a freight container full of foods, is currently on its way from Ankara to Gaziantep, one of the most-affected cities after the earthquake.

Portable gas stoves and gas tanks, as well as 300 blankets for Indonesian nationals who have decided to remain in the affected cities, were also distributed according to state media.

According to state media reporting, Iqbal also said 10 Indonesian nationals were injured in Monday’s earthquake, with four of them having received medical care at local hospitals, while six will be evacuated to Ankara.

The embassy has also evacuated 104 Indonesian nationals from earthquake-affected regions to Ankara, state media added.

55 min ago

Taiwan increases donation to Turkey to $2 million and dispatches rescue teams, foreign ministry says

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan

 

Taiwan is increasing its donation to the Turkish government to $2 million for disaster relief, and has dispatched two rescue teams to the country, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday.

The Taiwanese government had earlier announced Monday that it would donate $200,000 to Turkey following a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

More than 130 rescue workers have already been dispatched to Turkey to assist in rescue efforts as of Tuesday morning, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Ghana soccer star in "stable" condition after being rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble, agent says

From CNN's Darren Lewis

Christian Atsu during a match at Kassam Stadium, in Oxford, England, in February 2020.
Christian Atsu during a match at Kassam Stadium, in Oxford, England, in February 2020. (Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu is in a "stable" condition at a local hospital after being successfully rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, his agent, Nana Sechere, told CNN Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor in Turkey, had been celebrating on Sunday night after he scored a last minute winner in his club’s 1-0 home league game against Kasimpasa, his agent said. 

“There were lots of reports out of England and Ghana that Christian was safe but the first official confirmation I had was on Tuesday morning," Sechere said. 

“I was told by the club that he was in hospital and that he is stable. He doesn’t have his phone and, like all of us, he can’t remember his numbers by heart so I have to continue to wait to speak to him,” he said. 

Sechere said Atsu had been playing poker till 3:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET) with friends on Monday morning and got home around 4 a.m. local time (8:00 p.m. ET).

The agent said he received a call from Hatayspor club officials at 5 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET) saying the building Atsu was in had been completely destroyed and that they couldn’t get hold of him.

“The last I’d heard from Christian was midnight. I was hoping he was awake and that the earthquake hadn’t happened while he was sleeping," Sechere said. 

“His building was an 11-story building and he was on the ninth floor. The club officials were trying to help me find him but it was so hard because, understandably, they were trying to find their own friends and families as well," he added. 

“But I even remember when he signed for Hatayspor and we went to the hospital for a medical. Even then it was busy with people queueing and people on the floor. So I can only imagine what it is like with this situation,” Sechere said. 

1 hr 21 min ago

More than 100 aftershocks struck after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria

The US Geological Survey is reporting that more than 100 aftershocks followed the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, including one of magnitude 7.5.

Remember: All aftershocks are individual earthquakes. But as long as they are not stronger that the original, main quake, they are considered aftershocks.

Here's a look at where these aftershocks struck:

1 hr 26 min ago

Turkey death toll rises to more than 3,500, Erdogan says

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam

People search in the rubble at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7.
People search in the rubble at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7. (Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

The death toll in Turkey from the earthquake on Monday has risen to at least 3,549, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his speech from the earthquake coordination center in the capital city of Ankara.  

There are at least 22,168 injured in the country, he added.

1 hr 42 min ago

Turkish President Erdogan says hotels in Antalya will house earthquake survivors 

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will house earthquake survivors.

"Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims," Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday. "Only in the Antalya region, 50,000 beds have been prepared for this purpose."

About 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble so far, Erdogan noted.

Here are the other aid and recovery efforts he detailed in his speech:

  • The injured people who were treated after being rescued were sent to hospitals in other parts of our country, especially in Mersin, Istanbul and Ankara.
  • So far, 54,000 tents and 102,000 beds have been sent to the regions, and 53,317 rescue personnel are working in the earthquake zone.
  • Satellite transmission terminals were sent to the region in order to ensure that there is no interruption in communication.