Over 34,000 dead from quake in Turkey and Syria

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Updated 12:12 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2023
9 min ago

US ambassador urges UN Security Council to approve more Syria aid access points

From CNN's Richard Roth

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to approve two additional access points to deliver aid to parts of Syria hit by the deadly quake last week.

"People in the affected areas are counting on us. They are appealing to our common humanity to help in their moment of need," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.
"We cannot let them down — we must vote immediately on a resolution to heed the UN’s call for authorization of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We have the power to act. It's time to move with urgency and purpose."

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria has been complicated by a long-running civil war between opposition forces and the Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of killing his own people.

Russia, which backs Assad's regime, has previously blocked approval for another aid route to Syria at the UN.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Sunday stressed the need to "open more access points" to get aid out quicker. Meanwhile, the head of the White Helmets volunteer group urged the UN to act outside the Security Council to open three crossings for emergency aid.

2 hr 10 min ago

EU Commission chief pledges extra support for Turkey in call with President Erdogan

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Sharon Braithwaite

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has promised to bolster aid for Turkey as the country grapples with the aftermath of last Monday's devastating earthquake. 

In a phone call Sunday, Von der Leyen told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "the Commission will mobilize additional support and respond to Türkiye's latest request for more shelter capacity — in particular tents, blankets, heaters," according to an EU readout of the call. 

Von der Leyen conveyed her "deepest condolences and those of the European Union for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent earthquake," the readout added. 

The EU hopes to drum up additional funding for Turkey and Syria during a donor conference set to be held in Brussels in March. 

In a news release Wednesday, the bloc said its operation in the impacted regions is one of the "largest ever search and rescue operations" carried out through its Civil Protection Mechanism. A total of 21 EU member states and three participating states have so far offered 38 response teams, consisting of 1,651 people and 106 search and rescue dogs, according to the readout.

2 hr 9 min ago

UN aid convoys entered northwest Syria over the weekend

From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi and Chris Liakos

A convoy of 10 United Nations aid trucks entered northwest Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa Turkish border crossing on Sunday, UNOCHA spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suon said.

The trucks from the UN’s International Organization for Migrants (IOM) carried comprehensive shelter kits, Sun-Suon said.

She said it comes after 22 UN vehicles crossed through Bab Al-Hawa on Saturday, including:

  • 12 trucks from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • 7 trucks from the World Health Organization (WHO)
  • 2 trucks from the UN Population Fund (UNFPA)
  • 1 truck from the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria, much of which is held by rebels, has been complicated by the country's long-running civil war.

On Sunday, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, tweeted from the Turkey-Syria border saying the people of northwest Syria “rightly feel abandoned.”

“We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria,” Griffiths said adding that his focus and obligation now is “to correct this failure as fast as we can.”
2 hr 8 min ago

More than 34,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquake

From Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep, Turkey

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s catastrophic earthquake has reached at least 34,179 on Sunday. 

The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM said Sunday. 

The confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574. That number includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, according to the health ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority.

The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to state news agency SANA.

2 hr 8 min ago

Israeli aid group leaves Turkey due to "immediate" security threat

From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Israeli search-and-rescue group United Hatzalah is leaving Turkey after six days on the ground due to a “significant security threat” targeting the group, it announced Sunday.

United Hatzalah chief executive Eli Pollack and vice president of operations Dov Maisel said in a statement they had “received intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat on the Israeli delegation and we have to put the security of our personnel first.”

“We knew that there was a certain level of risk in sending our team to this area of Turkey, which is close to the Syrian border but we took the necessary steps in order to mitigate the threat for the sake of our lifesaving mission,” Maisel said. 

The decision came following a “a joint situational assessment with the heads of the [Israel Defense Forces] Home Front Command and Search and Rescue Units which took place on Saturday night,” they said. 

Due to the speed of the group’s departure and “lack of available planes,” Miriam Adelson —  the widow of the late American Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson — donated her private jet to fly the team back to Israel on Sunday. 

“We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in just a few days, assisting in the rescue of 15 individuals in cooperation with the IDF Home Front Command, Israel’s Search and Rescue units, local rescue forces, and the Turkish Red Cross,” Maisel said. “I want to thank Dr. Adelson for assisting us in bringing our people back quickly and safely.”

A second Israeli aid group, IsraAid, continues to operate in Turkey. 

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces team in Turkey to see whether it is also departing.

3 hr 57 min ago

Children orphaned by the quake in Turkey and Syria face an uncertain future

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

A baby began her life surrounded by chaos and devastation this week.

Reportedly named Aya — meaning "miracle" in Arabic — she was born under the rubble of last Monday’s deadly earthquake, still attached to her mother’s lifeless body by the umbilical cord when rescue workers found her.

Her story certainly seems miraculous, as she survived for more than 10 hours under the wreckage of her family’s five-story apartment building in northern Syria after it was leveled to the ground during the pre-dawn 7.8 magnitude quake.

“We heard a voice while we were digging,” the baby’s cousin, Khalil al-Suwadi told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact), so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital.”

Tragically, the baby’s mother did not survive and is thought to have died hours after giving birth. In fact, the newborn is believed to be the sole survivor of her immediate family, her cousin told the news agency.

Orphan Aya —  who was reportedly named by medics —  is now receiving treatment at a children’s hospital in the nearby town of Afrin, where pediatrician Hani Maarouf told AFP that she is stable but arrived with bruises, lacerations and hypothermia.

Read the full story here.