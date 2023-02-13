Beloved Mexican rescue dog dies in Turkey

One of Mexico's beloved rescue dogs, deployed to Turkey to assist in rescue operations there, has died.

"We deeply regret the loss of our great companion the dog: 'Proteo,'" the Mexican Ministry of National Defense tweeted on Sunday.

"You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work," the ministry said in the statement posted on Twitter.

The ministry did not say how the dog had died.

Proteo was one of 16 canines sent to Turkey from Mexico last week, to assist in search and rescue operations following last week's devastating earthquake.

"The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey," Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted on Tuesday.

Mexico, where there are regular earthquakes due to its tectonic setting, is well-known for its highly trained and specialized search and rescue dogs.