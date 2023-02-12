World
Over 33,000 dead from quake in Turkey and Syria

By Andrew Raine, Rhea Mogul and Amarachi Orie, CNN

Updated 12:19 p.m. ET, February 12, 2023
4 hr 25 min ago

Israeli aid group leaves Turkey due to ‘immediate’ security threat

From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Israeli search-and-rescue group United Hatzalah is leaving Turkey after six days on the ground due to a “significant security threat” targeting the group, it announced Sunday.

United Hatzalah chief executive Eli Pollack and vice president of operations Dov Maisel said in a statement they had “received intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat on the Israeli delegation and we have to put the security of our personnel first.”

“We knew that there was a certain level of risk in sending our team to this area of Turkey, which is close to the Syrian border but we took the necessary steps in order to mitigate the threat for the sake of our lifesaving mission,” Maisel said. 

The decision came following a “a joint situational assessment with the heads of the [Israel Defense Forces] Home Front Command and Search and Rescue Units which took place on Saturday night,” they said. 

Due to the speed of the group’s departure and “lack of available planes,” Miriam Adelson – the widow of the late American Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson - donated her private jet to fly the team back to Israel on Sunday. 

“We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in just a few days, assisting in the rescue of 15 individuals in cooperation with the IDF Home Front Command, Israel’s Search and Rescue units, local rescue forces, and the Turkish Red Cross,” Maisel said. “I want to thank Dr. Adelson for assisting us in bringing our people back quickly and safely.”

A second Israeli aid group, IsraAid, continues to operate in Turkey. 

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces team in Turkey to see whether it is also departing.

5 hr 20 min ago

More than 2,000 people discharged from hospitals in Istanbul

From Reyhan Baysan in Istanbul

More than 2,000 people have been discharged from hospitals in the Turkish city of Istanbul following treatment for injuries suffered in Monday’s powerful earthquake, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Sunday.

Thousands of injured people from the 10 earthquake-hit provinces in southern Turkey have been brought to Istanbul by military aircraft from the Turkish Armed Forces and ambulance aircraft from the Ministry of Health.

According to TRT Haber, 2,193 out of the 3,405 people brought to the city have been discharged, while treatment continues for 1,212.

Once in Istanbul, authorities have been transferring the injured to public, private and university hospitals in the city.

6 hr 40 min ago

Qatari emir en route to Istanbul to discuss quake aid with Turkish president

From CNN's Celine Alkhaldi in Abu Dhabi

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is seen at the opening session of the Arab League in Tunisia on March 31, 2019.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is seen at the opening session of the Arab League in Tunisia on March 31, 2019. (Fethi Belaid/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is en route to Istanbul from Doha to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a source familiar with the visit told CNN on Sunday.

“The two leaders will explore ways in which Qatar can support in the aftermath of the earthquake and the challenging situation in affected areas,” the source said.

Sheikh Tamim is the first leader to make an official visit to the country since the devastating earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 6.

Qatar said it was operating relief flights to Turkey to transport search and rescue teams, along with vehicles, a field hospital, tents and other supplies, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

7 hr 46 min ago

Girl, age 10, rescued from under rubble in Turkey after 147 hours 

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from under rubble in southern Turkey's Hatay province 147 hours after Monday's devastating earthquake struck the region, according to the Istanbul municipality. 

Video shared by the municipality with CNN showed search and rescue teams pulling the girl, named Cudi, from the rubble and transporting her on a stretcher. 

"Cudi is our beloved. Beloved Cudi," a person in the video was heard saying, along with "Hallelujah!"

Another survivor, a 35-year-old man identified as Mustafa Sarıgül, was rescued from the ruins of a six-story apartment building in the same province on Sunday.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has reached at least 28,192, with 24,617 in Turkey alone.

8 hr 48 min ago

Man rescued from under rubble in Turkey after 149 hours

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

Medics carry Mustafa Sarıgül in a stretcher after spending 149 hours under rubble in Turkey's Hatay region on Sunday.
Medics carry Mustafa Sarıgül in a stretcher after spending 149 hours under rubble in Turkey's Hatay region on Sunday. (Mustafa Yilmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A 35-year-old man was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey's Hatay province 149 hours after the powerful earthquake struck the region, Turkish state-news agency Anadolu reported.

The man, identified as Mustafa Sarıgül, was found among the ruins of a six-story apartment building during scans.

Search and rescue teams, as well as military personnel and members of the Romanian search and rescue team, worked for five hours to save the man.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake stands at 28,192 as of Sunday morning.

11 hr 43 min ago

At least 98 people arrested in Turkey over alleged looting, robbery or defrauding earthquake victims

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

At least 98 people were arrested on Saturday by Turkish security forces over the alleged looting of damaged buildings, robbery or defrauding victims of last week's devastating earthquake, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

According to security sources, who wished to remain anonymous "due to media restrictions," investigations were carried out into at least 42 suspects in Turkey's southern Hatay province over claims of looting damaged buildings, Anadolu reported.

At least 40 suspects were arrested and security teams seized six guns, three rifles, jewelry, bank cards, $11,000 and 70,000 Turkish lira (around $3,700) in cash, state news reported citing the sources.

Two other people were also arrested after posing as aid workers and allegedly trying to loot six truckloads of food for quake victims in Hatay province, the agency said.

At least six people were also arrested in Istanbul over allegedly defrauding a victim of the earthquake in southern Gaziantep by phone, Anadolu said.

Elsewhere in the country, dozens of other suspects were arrested for alleged looting and robbery in quake-hit areas, Anadolu said.

The suspects had been arrested across at least eight provinces including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Adana, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa, it added.

11 hr 40 min ago

Anonymous man in US walked into Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to quake victims, Pakistani PM says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai

An anonymous man in the United States has donated $30 million to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who tweeted the news on Saturday. 

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria," the prime minister tweeted.

"These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” Sharif added.  

Anadolu Agency, one of Turkey's state-run media channels, confirmed the news.

CNN has reached out to the embassy for comment.  

12 hr 11 min ago

Man in viral photo holding hand of daughter stuck in rubble in Turkey says she had no chance to escape

From CNN's Talia Kayali and Karen Smith

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who was killed in the earthquake.
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who was killed in the earthquake. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

A father who was photographed holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter under earthquake rubble in Kahramanmaras this week said she died at the moment of the earthquake with no chance to escape.

Speaking to CNN Turk on Saturday, Mesut Hancer said he lost other family members in the earthquake including his mother, two older brothers and one sister-in-law.

Hancer said he was able to get to his daughter three days after the earthquake. She had been visiting her paternal grandmother in Kahramanmaras.

“It was very bad. I went there just as soon as I heard. I tried alone, with my hands to pull my daughter out but unfortunately I couldn’t rescue my daughter,” Hancer told CNN Turk.

He said his daughter’s body above her waist had been outside the rubble but the rest was under the rubble. Authorities were unable to bring a construction lift to help pull out her body and a man helped him dig his daughter’s body out.

Hancer also told CNN Turk he is currently without a home due to the damage that occurred on his house.

12 hr 11 min ago

Italian Defense Minister says aid for Syria being routed through Beirut

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in a tweet Saturday that aid to Syria was being routed through Beirut, Lebanon. 

"We were the first in Europe to send aid to Syria. (The aid is) transported to Beirut because it was not possible for us to land in Aleppo. Now (it) will reach Damascus and be sorted by the Red Crescent," the tweet read. 

More than 28,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, officials said.

Earlier Saturday, the Italian Government Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a news release, "A new shipment of aid is now departing from Pisa airport and will land in the coming hours in Beirut and then be transferred by land to Syria. It consists of four ambulances and 14 doctors, as well as medicines and medical supplies, offered by the San Donato Group, which will be destined for the Syrian Red Crescent to assist the people in Syria."

Rescue operations are over in rebel-held areas of northwest Syria, the White Helmets volunteer organization said on Friday. Relief efforts there have been complicated by a long-running civil war.

The Syrian government approved sending aid to the rebel-held territories Friday but did not provide specifics.