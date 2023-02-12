Anonymous man in US walked into Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to quake victims, Pakistani PM says

An anonymous man in the United States has donated $30 million to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who tweeted the news on Saturday.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria," the prime minister tweeted.

"These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” Sharif added.

Anadolu Agency, one of Turkey's state-run media channels, confirmed the news.

CNN has reached out to the embassy for comment.