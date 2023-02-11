Survivor, aged 70, rescued in Turkey 121 hours after earthquake

A 70-year-old woman has been rescued from the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, 121 hours after the devastating earthquake hit the country and Syria, according to CNN’s sister network CNN Turk. She has been named as Menekse Tabak.

This comes just a few hours after a 16-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed building in the region.

The 7.8 magnitude quake is the deadliest strike experienced by the country in more than 80 years, causing at least 20,665 deaths in Turkey alone.

A UN liaison officer in the country has warned that they are approaching the end of the search and rescue window, with a "lower probability" of finding survivors under the rubble in below freezing temperatures.