2 hr 13 min ago

Survivor, aged 70, rescued in Turkey 121 hours after earthquake

From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Istabul and Reyhan Baysan

A 70-year-old woman has been rescued from the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, 121 hours after the devastating earthquake hit the country and Syria, according to CNN’s sister network CNN Turk. She has been named as Menekse Tabak.

This comes just a few hours after a 16-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed building in the region.

The 7.8 magnitude quake is the deadliest strike experienced by the country in more than 80 years, causing at least 20,665 deaths in Turkey alone.

A UN liaison officer in the country has warned that they are approaching the end of the search and rescue window, with a "lower probability" of finding survivors under the rubble in below freezing temperatures.

3 hr ago

"We're approaching the end of the search and rescue window," says UN liaison officer in Turkey

It's been five days since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, and teams are approaching the end of the search and rescue window, a UN liaison officer has warned.

Speaking from Adana, southern Turkey, on Saturday, Belit Tasdemir, UN liaison officer at AKUT Search and Rescue Association, told CNN: "The sheer level of, and how widespread the devastation is, is completely unprecedented in terms of what we've seen before in Turkey."

Describing the recue efforts as "mammoth," Tasdemir said the teams are working across a vast area and in "below freezing" temperatures.

"We're approaching the end of the search and rescue window, and plus the probability of finding survivors under the rubble in below freezing temperatures is becoming a lower probability."

He added that rescue teams, who have been on the ground for several days, are starting to become affected by the cold temperatures and "extreme fatigue."

4 hr 45 min ago

Quake-hit Turkey and Syria face years of rebuilding. Experts say it didn’t have to be this way

From CNN's Christian Edwards and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

Heavy machinery works on the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, on February 11.
Heavy machinery works on the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, on February 11. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Five days after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria the number of dead is staggering.

Drone footage and satellite imagery have conveyed the stark reality of widespread destruction in an area that straddles two very different nations.

The scale of the disaster is enormous. “We’ve done a bit of mapping of the size of the affected area,” said Caroline Holt, director of disasters, climate and crises at the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC). “It’s the size of France.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that “we haven’t yet seen the full extent of the damage and of the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes,” while estimates from the World Health Organization suggest up to 23 million people could be impacted by the natural disaster.

Once search efforts have ended, attention will turn to longer-term reconstruction. Turkey has suffered earthquakes in the past, and has rebuilt. But how much can be learned from this history and will these lessons be implemented? And will the same efforts be matched across the border?

Read the full report.

7 hr 18 min ago

Death toll crosses 24,000

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Jonny Hallam

The number of people killed following Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reached at least 24,178, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 20,665, according to the country's disaster and emergency management presidency SAKOM.

In Syria, the total number or dead stands at 3,513, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

8 hr 7 min ago

Death toll climbs to 23,831

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

People earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday, February 10.
People earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday, February 10. (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The number of people killed following Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reached at least 23,831, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll rose to 20,318 with 80,052 reported injured the country's disaster agency said Friday.

In Syria, the total number or dead stands at 3,513, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

9 hr ago

The search for survivors is over in rebel-held areas of Syria, White Helmets say

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

The volunteer organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, announced the end of its search and rescue operations for survivors in rebel-controlled areas in the north and northwest following the earthquakes that hit the country and Turkey on Monday.

The group said it believes no one trapped under the rubble is still alive after 108 hours of searching.

However, it is now searching for the bodies of those under collapsed buildings.

"Since the beginning of the earthquake on Monday at 4.17am local time until the announcement of the end of the search and rescue operations, 2,166 deaths were registered and more than 2,950 injured in all the areas hit by the earthquake in north and northwestern Syria," the White Helmets said in a statement released Friday.
"Our teams have conducted 108 hours of work in more than 40 cities, towns and villages in northwestern Syria, in which about 479 residential buildings were completely destroyed, and more than 1,481 buildings were partially destroyed," the statement added.

According to the statement, many women and children were among the dead people in the most affected areas, including in the towns of Jindires and Haram in north Syria.

8 hr 18 min ago

Teenage boy survivor pulled from rubble 119 hours after Turkey's earthquake

From CNN's Talia Kayali and Jonny Hallam

(CNN Turk)
(CNN Turk)

A 16-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras 119 hours after the devastating earthquake hit the country and Syria.

In dramatic scenes shown live on CNN affiliate, CNN Turk, Kamil Can was brought to the surface with a smile on his face. He appeared to be in OK condition. 

Rescuers said they had been prompted to search the location after hearing his voice come from below the wreckage.

Kamil was taken away on a stretcher, looking alert, to waiting relatives who could be seen kissing him with joy.

9 hr ago

This is Turkey's deadliest earthquake in more than 80 years

From CNN's Jhasua Razo and Krystina Shveda

While Turkey is no stranger to strong earthquakes, Monday's disaster is the deadliest to strike the country in more than 80 years.

Here's what we know:

9 hr 1 min ago

"A crisis within a crisis": Millions of Syrians could be left homeless following earthquake, UN says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

More than 5 million people in Syria may have been left homeless following the earthquake that struck the country and Turkey on Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday.

"UNHCR is focusing very much on shelter and relief items, ensuring that collective centers that displaced have gone to have adequate facilities, as well as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, winter clothing and so on," said Sivanka Dhanapala, a UNHCR representative in Syria.

"For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis," Dhanapala said. "We've had economic shocks, Covid, and are now in the depths of winter, with blizzards raging in the affected areas." 

The United Nations agency said 6.8 million people were already displaced internally within the country since the start of the civil war that ripped through Syria in 2011.

"All this, of course, impacts the access for aid," Dhanapala said. "Roads have been damaged and that hampers us trying to reach people. It's been very, very difficult." 

Based on "a preliminary estimate," the refugee organization said "5.37 million people affected by the quake will need shelter assistance in the whole of Syria."

"That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement," according to Dhanapala.