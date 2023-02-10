Families of 263 children pulled from the rubble in Turkey cannot be reached

The families of 263 children who were pulled out of the rubble in Turkey cannot be reached, the country's Ministry of Family and Social Services said Friday.

Among the rescued children whose families could not be reached, 162 children are continuing to be treated at the hospitals, while 101 children were transferred to the relevant units of the ministry and taken under institutional care after their treatment.

The ministry announced that 18 children have been handed over to their families after identity checks and verification.

Climbing death toll: More than 21,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria, and rescue workers are now racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings in freezing winter conditions.

At least 78,124 people were injured across both countries, according to authorities.