By Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Leinz Vales and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:03 a.m. ET, February 10, 2023
23 min ago

"Our hearts are broken": Woman speaks to CNN about NYC family who was killed in Turkey earthquake 

A New York City family was visiting relatives in Turkey when they were killed by Monday's deadly earthquake.

Salma Salazar told CNN her family is heartbroken with the loss of her sister, her brother-in-law and two nephews ages one and two. She had to come to terms with the tragedy and accept that she could not get to Turkey to grieve as the country still deals with the disaster, making impacted areas hard to access.

"We're all very broken in my family. And me and my sister — our hearts are broken," she told CNN, saying her sister was "very lovable. She was very passionate about everything that she did, and she certainly put everyone's needs above her own."

CNN reported Thursday that Burak Firik, a former board member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York Chapter (CAIR-NY), was killed along with his wife Kimberly and their sons Hamza and Bilal, CAIR-NY Legal Director Ahmed M. Mohamed told CNN.

The family was in an apartment building in the Kahramanmaras region, the epicenter of deadly earthquake, according to Mohammed, and the apartment building collapsed during the earthquake. Mohamed said he’d known Firik since 2019 and had last talked to him a few months ago before he went to Turkey to be with his father, who was having open-heart surgery.

"He was very selfless. He was extremely intelligent. And all he wanted to do was help. Help the community," Salazar told CNN about her brother-in-law.

Salazar said the only surviving member was her brother-in-law's father, who watched their building collapse in front of his eyes.

"He spent over 12 hours digging, and just finding people to help him dig, because the machines weren't able to go in," Salazar told CNN.

Salazar appealed for help as rescue efforts continue.

"I want people to know that this is a big problem right now in Turkey and in Syria. And although I lost my family, there are currently still people under there. There are children," she said, adding that the death toll is rising. "This is really difficult to see this."

CNN’s David Williams and Gloria Pazmino contributed reporting to this post.

21 min ago

The death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses numbers from Japan's Fukushima disaster

From CNN's Jhasua Razo and Krystina Shveda

A view shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Jandaris, Syria, on February 9. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
A view shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Jandaris, Syria, on February 9. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Monday's earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have left more than 22,000 dead. The tragedy has surpassed numbers from other deadly earthquakes, including Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The combined total of confirmed deaths and missing was more than 22,000 (nearly 20,000 deaths and 2,500 missing). Deaths were caused by the initial earthquake and tsunami and by post-disaster health conditions.

Here's how Monday's earthquake compares to others around the world:

CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Helen Regan contributed to this post.

39 min ago

Second UN convoy of aid enters rebel-held territory in Syria from Turkey

From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi in Dubai and Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep

A UN convoy of 14 trucks full of cross-border humanitarian aid is sent to Syria on February 10. (Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
A UN convoy of 14 trucks full of cross-border humanitarian aid is sent to Syria on February 10. (Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). 

Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.

First UN aid convoy: The first UN aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwestern Syria on Thursday for the first time since a massive earthquake struck the region on Monday claiming 22,000 lives.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said Thursday’s convoy, made up of six trucks carrying shelter items and Non Food Items (NFI), crossed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing – the only humanitarian aid corridor between Turkey and Syria. 

58 min ago

Erdogan says Turkish government will cover rent for earthquake survivors for 1 year 

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press after visiting the tent city in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10. (Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press after visiting the tent city in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10. (Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Turkey's government will pay citizens' rent for one year if they do not wish to stay in tents.

During his visit to the southeastern city of Adiyaman, Erdogan stated again that the government will rebuild the collapsed buildings in one year.

"In the meantime, we will offer 10,000 Turkish Lira ($530.92) to our citizens. In addition, for citizens who are not staying in tents, who don't want to stay in tents, we will ensure that they are able move to residential units, and we will cover their rent," he said.

He also mentioned that if quake citizens would prefer to stay in hotels, "we can also offer them this accommodation."

A woman sits on rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Osmaniye, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Khalil Hamra/AP)
A woman sits on rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Osmaniye, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Khalil Hamra/AP)

CNN's Gokce Katkici contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 46 min ago

Erdogan promises penalties for "abusers" involved in crime during the state of emergency

Written by CNN's Hande Atay Alam, translated by Gokce Katkici

Reports of attacks on businesses and robberies are coming in from regions impacted by Monday's earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, adding he "will not leave any room for abuse."

Under the declared state of emergency, the government has "secured the authorities it needs" to crackdown on these crimes, he said in Adiyaman, Turkey.

"From now on, these abusers will be subject to the penalties necessary as soon as they have been apprehended," Erdogan added. 

2 hr 5 min ago

More than 22,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria since Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce, Mostafa Salem and Hande Atay Alam 

 

Search and rescue efforts continue on February 10 in Hatay, Turkey.
Search and rescue efforts continue on February 10 in Hatay, Turkey. (Ugur Yildirim/dia images/Getty Images)

The earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to 22,375, according to authorities.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted Turkey and Syria, followed by more than 100 aftershocks, including one that was 7.5 in magnitude.

At least 80,768 people in Syria and Turkey were injured, according to authorities.

Here's a breakdown:

Turkey's numbers:

At least 18,991 have died and 75,523 others are reported injured, according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Syria numbers:

There have been at least 3,384 deaths and 5,245 injuries across rebel-held areas and government-controlled areas.

At least 2,037 people have died, and 2,950 have been injured in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group.

There were 1,347 deaths and 2,295 injuries reported in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media. 

2 hr 10 min ago

Earthquake death toll climbs to 18,991 in Turkey, Erdogan says

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake climbed to 18,991.

Additionally, 75,523 others have been reported injured, he said.

2 hr 12 min ago

Son reunites with parents and 4 siblings after rescued from rubble in Turkey after 5 days

From CNN's Amy Croffey

Five days — approximately 102 hours — after the earthquake struck, rescue workers pulled out a family of six, including two parents and their four children, from their collapsed first floor home in Iskenderun.

Furkan Oktay cried as he stood in the crowd watching his mother, Yasemin Oktay, be pulled out first, followed by his 17-year-old sister Dilan Oktay.

Furkan was the only member of the family who was not in the home when the earthquake struck, according to CNN Turk.

His father, Kadri Oktay, was the third to be rescued, and he waved to the gathered crowd and rescue workers as he was taken on a stretcher to an ambulance.

The youngest member of the family, 14-year-old Arda Oktay, was the fourth to be rescued, followed by his older sisters — 22-year-old Zilan Oktay and 24-year-old Helin Oktay.

Rescue teams cried and hugged each other following the miraculous rescues.

2 hr ago

Northwest Syria a "catastrophe on top of catastrophe," WFP warns, as earthquake aid stocks exhaust "quickly"

From CNN’s Becky Anderson

Syrian earthquake survivors rest in tents in Idlib, Syria, on February 9.
Syrian earthquake survivors rest in tents in Idlib, Syria, on February 9. (Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The World Food Programme (WFP) is calling for more access to Syrian territories impacted by the deadly earthquake to replenish aid supplies that have been exhausted, with the organization's executive director calling the situation in the northwest of the country "catastrophe on top of catastrophe."

"What stocks we have are being exhausted quickly, especially the ready to eat rations, and they need to be replenished quickly. To do this, we need access," David Beasley said.

Here's some background: In the past aid was brought into northwest Syria through Turkey from Bab al-Hawa crossing – the only point of entry authorized by the UN Security Council. A resolution proposing more border openings between Turkey and Syria was vetoed by Russia and China.

The other path in was through "crosslines," aid coming in from Syrian government territory into the rebel-held northwest.

"The one crossing authorized by the Security Council has been re-opened, but damage to roads and slowed customs clearances are significantly hampering movement," Beasley said.

"We need to resume and increase cross-line operations from inside Syria. This is not the time for anyone to politicize aid."

The WFP is aiming to provide ready-to-eat meals for 100,000 people in northwest Syria and have regular rations for 1.4 million people with partners ready for distribution.

But the organization still needs $700 million to feed almost 6 million people in Syria.

Northwest Syria is a catastrophe on top of catastrophe," Beasley said.
"Now, in the middle of winter, many are displaced again, sleeping in tents and whatever shelter they can find with very limited services."
Tents are set up in Idlib, Syria, for earthquake survivors on Thursday evening.
Tents are set up in Idlib, Syria, for earthquake survivors on Thursday evening. (Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)