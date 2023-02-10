World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Turkey-Syria earthquake

Over 23,000 dead from quake in Turkey and Syria

By Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Leinz Vales, Adrienne Vogt and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 2:39 PM ET, Fri February 10, 2023
3 hr 24 min ago

Syrian President al-Assad criticizes Western countries in first televised comments since Monday's earthquake

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Eyad Kourdi

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visits neighborhoods impacted by the earthquake in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, on February 10.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visits neighborhoods impacted by the earthquake in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, on February 10. (-/AFP/Getty Images)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticized Western countries in his first televised comments since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the country five days ago, Syrian state media showed.

Assad and his wife, Asma, visited different sites affected by the earthquake and visited survivors at a hospital in Aleppo, pictures on state-run news agency SANA showed.

Standing near a building destroyed by the earthquake, Assad told reporters that Western countries “have no regard for the human condition.” This comment is in line with statements heard from government officials and Syria’s state-run media, who have pinned the lack of humanitarian aid and hindered rescue equipment on US and EU sanctions.

The US says its sanctions are not imposed on humanitarian efforts, and on Friday, the US Treasury issued a “General License” for 180 days, which authorizes all earthquake relief-related transactions otherwise prohibited by sanctions regulations. The Syrian Foreign Ministry called this a measure a means to give a “false impressions of humanity,” SANA said.

Remember: Almost 11 million people have been affected by the disaster in Syria, the UN said. The death toll in Syria stands at least 3,384, including 2,037 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the "White Helmets" civil defense group – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media. More than 5,000 people have been injured across all affected territories, according to authorities.

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria has been complicated by a long-running civil war between opposition forces and Assad's government, who is accused of killing his own people. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad says any aid it receives must go through the capital Damascus.

That leaves rebel-held areas reliant on aid groups including the UN, who has only been able to send two convoys since Monday, which is starkly different to Turkey, where 70 countries and 14 international organizations have promptly offered teams of rescuers, donations and aid as of Thursday.

4 hr 40 min ago

Turkey's earthquake death toll climbs to 19,388

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce, translated by Gokce Katkici

At least 19,388 people have died in Turkey due to Monday's earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

There are also 77,711 people who were injured, he said during his speech in Malatya Friday. 

4 hr 37 min ago

Turkish justice minister says judicial investigations of builders in quake-stricken regions have begun

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Reyhan Baysan

Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag said Friday that judicial investigations have started for builders in regions affected by Monday's deadly earthquake, according to Turkey's state media Anadolu. 

"Our chief public prosecutor's offices started everywhere their judicial investigations regarding these events," Bozdag said during a news conference.

"Whoever has faults, negligence or deficiency will be brought to justice and they will be held accountable before the law," he added.

Bozdag said 206 public prosecutors have been appointed by the country's Council of Judges and Prosecutors to manage judicial processes in earthquake-stricken areas, Anadolu reported. 

Bozdag also said necessary measures are being taken to arrest those responsible and to impose a ban on their international travel. 

Why did buildings collapse? USGS structural engineer Kishor Jaiswal told CNN Tuesday that Turkey has experienced significant earthquakes in the past, including a quake in 1999 which hit southwest Turke and killed more than 14,000 people. Because of this, he said, many parts of Turkey have regional building regulations to ensure construction projects can withstand these types of events.

But not all buildings have been built according to the modern Turkish seismic standard, Jaiswal said. Deficiencies in the design and construction, especially in older buildings, mean that many buildings could not withstand the severity of the shocks.

“If you are not designing these structures for the seismic intensity that they may face in their design life, these structures may not perform well,” said Jaiswal.

CNN's  Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Christian Edwards, Krystina Shveda and Henrik Pettersson contributed to this post.

4 hr 59 min ago

"Our hearts are broken": Woman speaks to CNN about NYC family who was killed in Turkey earthquake 

A New York City family was visiting relatives in Turkey when they were killed by Monday's deadly earthquake.

Salma Salazar told CNN her family is heartbroken with the loss of her sister, her brother-in-law and two nephews ages one and two. She had to come to terms with the tragedy and accept that she could not get to Turkey to grieve as the country still deals with the disaster, making impacted areas hard to access.

"We're all very broken in my family. And me and my sister — our hearts are broken," she told CNN, saying her sister was "very lovable. She was very passionate about everything that she did, and she certainly put everyone's needs above her own."

CNN reported Thursday that Burak Firik, a former board member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York Chapter (CAIR-NY), was killed along with his wife Kimberly and their sons Hamza and Bilal, CAIR-NY Legal Director Ahmed M. Mohamed told CNN.

The family was in an apartment building in the Kahramanmaras region, the epicenter of deadly earthquake, according to Mohammed, and the apartment building collapsed during the earthquake. Mohamed said he’d known Firik since 2019 and had last talked to him a few months ago before he went to Turkey to be with his father, who was having open-heart surgery.

"He was very selfless. He was extremely intelligent. And all he wanted to do was help. Help the community," Salazar told CNN about her brother-in-law.

Salazar said the only surviving member was her brother-in-law's father, who watched their building collapse in front of his eyes.

"He spent over 12 hours digging, and just finding people to help him dig, because the machines weren't able to go in," Salazar told CNN.

Salazar appealed for help as rescue efforts continue.

"I want people to know that this is a big problem right now in Turkey and in Syria. And although I lost my family, there are currently still people under there. There are children," she said, adding that the death toll is rising. "This is really difficult to see this."

CNN’s David Williams and Gloria Pazmino contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 57 min ago

The death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses numbers from Japan's Fukushima disaster

From CNN's Jhasua Razo and Krystina Shveda

A view shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Jandaris, Syria, on February 9.
A view shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Jandaris, Syria, on February 9. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Monday's earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have left more than 22,000 dead. The tragedy has surpassed numbers from other deadly earthquakes, including Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The combined total of confirmed deaths and missing was more than 22,000 (nearly 20,000 deaths and 2,500 missing). Deaths were caused by the initial earthquake and tsunami and by post-disaster health conditions.

Here's how Monday's earthquake compares to others around the world:

CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Helen Regan contributed to this post.

5 hr 15 min ago

Second UN convoy of aid enters rebel-held territory in Syria from Turkey

From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi in Dubai and Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep

A UN convoy of 14 trucks full of cross-border humanitarian aid is sent to Syria on February 10.
A UN convoy of 14 trucks full of cross-border humanitarian aid is sent to Syria on February 10. (Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). 

Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.

First UN aid convoy: The first UN aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwestern Syria on Thursday for the first time since a massive earthquake struck the region on Monday claiming 22,000 lives.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said Thursday’s convoy, made up of six trucks carrying shelter items and Non Food Items (NFI), crossed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing – the only humanitarian aid corridor between Turkey and Syria. 

5 hr 34 min ago

Erdogan says Turkish government will cover rent for earthquake survivors for 1 year 

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press after visiting the tent city in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press after visiting the tent city in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10. (Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the Turkey's government will pay citizens' rent for one year if they do not wish to stay in tents.

During his visit to the southeastern city of Adiyaman, Erdogan stated again that the government will rebuild the collapsed buildings in one year.

"In the meantime, we will offer 10,000 Turkish Lira ($530.92) to our citizens. In addition, for citizens who are not staying in tents, who don't want to stay in tents, we will ensure that they are able move to residential units, and we will cover their rent," he said.

He also mentioned that if quake citizens would prefer to stay in hotels, "we can also offer them this accommodation."

A woman sits on rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Osmaniye, Turkey, on Tuesday.
A woman sits on rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Osmaniye, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Khalil Hamra/AP)

CNN's Gokce Katkici contributed reporting to this post.

6 hr 22 min ago

Erdogan promises penalties for "abusers" involved in crime during the state of emergency

Written by CNN's Hande Atay Alam, translated by Gokce Katkici

Reports of attacks on businesses and robberies are coming in from regions impacted by Monday's earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, adding he "will not leave any room for abuse."

Under the declared state of emergency, the government has "secured the authorities it needs" to crackdown on these crimes, he said in Adiyaman, Turkey.

"From now on, these abusers will be subject to the penalties necessary as soon as they have been apprehended," Erdogan added. 

6 hr 41 min ago

More than 22,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria since Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce, Mostafa Salem and Hande Atay Alam 

 

Search and rescue efforts continue on February 10 in Hatay, Turkey.
Search and rescue efforts continue on February 10 in Hatay, Turkey. (Ugur Yildirim/dia images/Getty Images)

The earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to 22,375, according to authorities.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted Turkey and Syria, followed by more than 100 aftershocks, including one that was 7.5 in magnitude.

At least 80,768 people in Syria and Turkey were injured, according to authorities.

Here's a breakdown:

Turkey's numbers:

At least 18,991 have died and 75,523 others are reported injured, according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Syria numbers:

There have been at least 3,384 deaths and 5,245 injuries across rebel-held areas and government-controlled areas.

At least 2,037 people have died, and 2,950 have been injured in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group.

There were 1,347 deaths and 2,295 injuries reported in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media. 