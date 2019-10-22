Syria's break in fighting ends today
Yesterday was the largest withdrawal of US forces from Syria to date
Hundreds of trucks carrying American troops have crossed into Iraq in a long military convoy yesterday, marking the largest withdrawal of US forces from Syria to date.
US personnel, who were fighting the terror group alongside the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, will be mostly repositioned in western Iraq, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, while some will remain temporarily in Syria to protect oil fields from ISIS. It's an apparent walk back of President Donald Trump's assertion last week that he would bring all American troops stationed in Syria "back home."
On Monday, Esper said there had been discussions about keeping US troops in northern Syria for longer but no military plan had yet been presented to the President.
Separately, The New York Times reported that Trump was learning towards keeping a small contingent of about 200 troops in eastern Syria. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
Russian and Turkish presidents meet to talk Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recip Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Sochi today to discuss the future of Syria.
It's clear that the future of the region will, to a large extent, now be determined by the Russian President. With Trump's abandonment of the Kurds, America's main allies in the fight against ISIS, and his de facto green lighting of Turkey's invasion of northern Syria, the White House maneuvered itself out of the Syria equation. For better or worse, Putin now owns the military and political mess unfolding there.
The US called it a "ceasefire," and Turkey called it a "pause." It ends today
The US and Turkey announced a five-day break in fighting in Northern Syria last week. It was referred to as a "ceasefire" by the US and as a "pause" by Turkey — and that hiatus ends today.
The significance of 120 hours: The break spanned a 120-hour period between its announcement and a key meeting between the real powerbrokers: Russian President Vladimir Putin (who backs the Syrian government, which recently allied with the Syrian Kurds), and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.