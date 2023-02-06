The deadly powerful earthquake that hit southern Turkey early on Monday could be felt up to 300 kilometers away (186 miles), according to a CNN meteorologist.

Dozens of people have been killed in Turkey and neighboring Syria after the 7.8 quake struck; it's tied as the strongest the country has experienced in more than 100 years of records.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said shaking from the quake could be felt as far away as Lebanon, hundreds of kilometers away.

"All the way down to Lebanon, it was around a 4 to a 4.5 is the equivalency of the magnitude of shaking they felt," he said. "Northern Syria, in Aleppo they felt shaking equivalent to between a 6 and a 6.5 magnitude earthquake."

Turkish officials say at least 76 people were killed. In Syria, at least 42 people have died and 200 others were injured after buildings collapsed, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported.

"A quake of this magnitude and in this part of the world, the shaking goes on for a long way. As you get closer to that epicenter, the shaking is greater," Miller added.