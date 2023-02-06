World leaders extend condolences and offer help after deadly Turkey quake

Messages of condolences and support poured in Monday as world leaders woke to the news of the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to the victims on Twitter and offered assistance. "We stand with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster," Zelensky said.
- On Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property" from the quake. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he said.
- Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent his condolences to the people of both Turkey and Syria in a series of tweets. The total death toll across the two countries following the earthquake stands at more than 500.
- Israel's President Isaac Herzog tweeted: "The State of Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible. Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment."
- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was “profoundly concerned” about the destruction in Syria and Turkey. “I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter.
- The US diplomatic mission in Turkey also expressed “deep sorrow for the tragic casualties and extensive damage caused by the earthquake” in a tweet.