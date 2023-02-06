Nearly 1,000 search and rescue volunteers deployed from Istanbul to earthquake zone

Nearly 1,000 search and rescue volunteers have been deployed from Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, to the south of the country following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck early Monday.
"80 AFAD (emergency disaster agency) officers, 27 accredited municipalities and NGOs, 968 Search and Rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks and aid materials have been sent to the area impacted by earthquake," Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter.
"Sorry for our loss. I wish our injured a speedy recovery."
At least 118 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years sent tremors across the region, collapsing buildings and sending residents running into the streets.
Turkey's disaster agency has appealed for help from the international community as it conducts search and rescue operations.