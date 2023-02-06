At least 1,500 are dead after huge earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria. Here's what you need to know

More than 1,500 people have been killed and thousands more injured across Turkey and Syria, after one of the most powerful earthquakes in decades ripped through the region early Monday.
Members of the international community, including NATO and the EU, have offered help to the Turkish government following the disaster, as rescue teams are scrambling to find survivors in the rubble of fallen buildings.
Here are the latest developments:
- Devastating death toll: At least 1,504 people have died across the two nations. About 5,385 people were injured in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. Syrian state news agency SANA reported 1,089 injuries there, while the "White Helmets" group reported at least 419 injuries in opposition-controlled areas of Syria.
- Mammoth aftershock: A major aftershock measuring 7.5 in magnitude hit Turkey at 1:24 p.m. local time (5:24 a.m. ET), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It is the largest of the more than 30 aftershocks to strike so far.
- Refugees impacted: Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, displaced by the civil war in their home country, are settled in the regions of Turkey that have been worst hit.
- World leaders offer aid: Azerbaijan will send a search and rescue team of 370 people and aid material to Turkey, while the Netherlands said it will send 15 metric tons of search and rescue equipment. German technical aid agency THW also said is preparing to deploy aid to the region.
- Challenging weather conditions: With a cold and wet weather system moving through the region, poor conditions are likely to impact the post-quake rescue and recovery efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, according to CNN meteorologists.