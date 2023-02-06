World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Deadly quake in Turkey and Syria

Live Updates

Powerful quake kills thousands in Turkey and Syria

By Tara Subramaniam, Rhea Mogul, Adam Renton, Aditi Sangal, Leinz Vales, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 2:19 p.m. ET, February 6, 2023
37 min ago

Several archeological sites damaged in Syria after earthquake, agency says

From CNN's Mia Alberti in Lisbon

Aleppo's ancient citadel is seen damaged following the earthquake on Monday.
Aleppo's ancient citadel is seen damaged following the earthquake on Monday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Several archeological sites in Syria were damaged following the powerful earthquake that shook the region on Monday morning, according to Syria's Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums (DGAM).

The 13th century Aleppo Citadel "suffered minor and moderate damage in which parts of the Ottoman mill fell, [there is] cracking and falling of parts of the northeast defensive fences. Large parts of the dome of the lighthouse of the Ayubi Mosque also fell, the entrances to the castle were damaged, and parts of the stone, including the entrance of the royal defense tower, and the front of the Ottoman refuge were damaged", DGAM said in a Facebook post.

Syria’s once-storied, ancient city of Aleppo in the country’s northwest was seriously damaged in the ongoing civil war, but reopened in 2018 after reconstruction work DGAM says that artifacts inside the National Museum in Aleppo were damaged in Monday’s earthquake.

DGAM also reports damage to historical buildings and mosques in the Hama Governorate in western-central Syria, such as cracks in the structure and collapsed walls in the Imam Ismail Mosque and the Shmemis Castle.

The Al-Marqab Castle, a Crusader fortress near Baniyas, in Northwest Syria, also suffered damage, including the collapse of a block from one of its circular towers. "The tremor also led to the fall of the rock cliff in the vicinity of the Qadous Castle and the collapse of some residential buildings situated in the castle's campus," DGAM said.

Experts are still studying the full extent of the damage to the historical sites and surrounding historical buildings and neighborhoods. DGAM says it has not received "accurate information" about damage in the city of Homs. 

55 min ago

At least 2,701 killed in Turkey and Syria

From CNN's Mia Alberti, Hira Humayun, Isil Sariyuce and Hande Atay Alam 

A man stands in front of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Monday.
A man stands in front of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Monday. (Ihlas News Agency/Reuters)

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen to at least 2,701 after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey early Monday. 

The total number of injured in Turkey and Syria climbed to 13,572 on Monday. 

The total death toll in Syria rose to 1,050. New agency SANA reports 570 deaths across government-controlled areas and the "White Helmets" group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, reported 480 deaths in opposition-controlled areas.

The total death toll in Turkey has climbed to 1,651, according to Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay. There are now 9,733 people injured in Turkey, Oktay also said. 

At least 11,119 people have been injured in Turkey and 2,453 have been injured in Syria following the earthquake.

1 hr 16 min ago

More than 300 Russian soldiers assisting with earthquake aftermath in Syria, defense ministry says

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova 

Ten units of the Russian army with a total of more than 300 soldiers are involved in clearing debris and helping in search and rescue operations in Syria following devastating earthquake and aftershocks in the country, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement on Monday.  

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “instructed the commander of the Russian (forces) in Syria to provide assistance," according to the statement. 

The ministry said that Russian soldiers are mainly assisting in the cities of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. 

The servicemen are clearing debris, searching for victims and providing them with medical assistance, the statement said. 

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged assistance to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake. 

Some background: Russia is the strongest foreign power operating in Syria, and Putin has long allied himself with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, throwing the full weight of the Russian military behind the Syrian Army. 

1 hr 9 min ago

Turkish president declares a week of national mourning

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Hande Atay Alam 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday. (Turkey Presidential Press Office/Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning due to the earthquake.

Erdogan wrote in his tweet, "Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will fly at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, all over our country and within the foreign representations."
1 hr 33 min ago

US is in the process of "deploying additional teams" to Turkey, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

In addition to US personnel on the ground, the US is “in the process of deploying additional teams, including two 79-person urban search and rescue teams to support Turkish search and rescue efforts," National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.

The United States Agency for International Development and the Pentagon are “now coordinating” with their Turkish counterparts on assistance.

“This is a very fluid situation – things are moving, conversations are happening,” Kirby added.
1 hr 15 min ago

Death toll climbs to 1,651 in Turkey

From Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

A collapsed building is seen in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday.
A collapsed building is seen in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday. (Sertac Kayar/Reuters)

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the death toll climbed to 1,651 in southern Turkey after the devastating earthquake on Monday. 

Koca also said 11,199 people were injured across 10 provinces of Turkey.

1 hr 28 min ago

NGO head and his family take refuge in car after quake, but says Syrians he serves are not so lucky

From CNN's Jennifer Deaton

Dr. Mazen Kewara, the Turkey director for the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), spoke to CNN from his car after he and his family took refuge in it and described the “horrible” earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

“I am talking with you from my car," Kewara told CNN’s Becky Anderson. He said he’d been in his vehicle since 5 a.m. local time, more than 14 hours, with his family, including his kids. The earthquake was “something horrible," he added. “This is our first time to experience such a thing. And the weather condition is very difficult.”

SAMS is an NGO that provides medical care to help Syrians on the frontlines of war or in this case natural disaster, and Kewara runs the operation that serves northwest Syria from its base in Gaziantep in southern Turkey.

Kewara, who is Syrian, also said that after 11 years serving Syrians, “This is our first time to see ourselves directly with the victims.” 

Kewara continued: “Previously we were responding to them and supporting them from our central office in Gaziantep. Today, we are victims like them. Directly we experience the same earthquake, horrible earthquake. But fortunately, we have vehicles. We can stay in our vehicles. But the people in northwest Syria, 4.5 million are IDPs (internally displaced persons) coming from different areas because of the 11-year war in Syria.”

He went on to say that because of the “very very poor infrastructure," “everything is run by NGOs” in northwest Syria. 

Mazen also drew a clear distinction between Turkey’s capabilities in dealing with the earthquake, versus the situation in northwest Syria.  

“Things that the Turkish government can do for its people, the people of northwest Syria lack," he told CNN.

He also said that SAMS alone had dealt with 180 earthquake deaths and 800 casualties. 

1 hr 54 min ago

Turkey and Syria death toll from the earthquake climbs to more than 2,500

From CNN's Mia Alberti, Hira Humayun, Isil Sariyuce and Hande Atay Alam 

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen to at least 2,509 following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in southern Turkey early Monday. 

The total number of injured in Turkey and Syria climbed to 12,136 on Monday. 

The total death toll in Syria rose to 968. Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported 538 across government-controlled areas and the "White Helmets" group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, reported 430 deaths in opposition-controlled areas.

The total death toll in Turkey has climbed to 1,541, according to Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay. There are now 9,733 people injured in Turkey, Oktay also said. 

Turkey has at least 9,733 and Syria has 2,403 injured people following the devastating earthquake.

1 hr 58 min ago

US agency reports more than 50 aftershocks in Turkey

From CNN's Haley Brink

At least 54 aftershocks measuring 4.3 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday morning local time, according to the United States Geological Survey, which is a scientific agency of the US government.

Three of the aftershocks have measured 6.0 or greater, including the massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck 95 kilometers (about 59 miles) north of the epicenter of the morning’s main quake. 

The aftershocks stretch for more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) along the fault zone that ruptured in southern Turkey, oriented from southwest to northeast and stretching from the border with Syria up through the province of Malatya.