Powerful quake kills hundreds in Turkey and Syria

By Tara Subramaniam, Rhea Mogul, Adam Renton and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Updated 4:51 a.m. ET, February 6, 2023
2 hr 46 min ago

Hospitals overwhelmed after deadly quake, Syrian American Medical Society says

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said its hospitals in Syria "are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways" following the powerful earthquake that struck Monday. 

"There is an immediate need for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response," the relief organization said in a statement. 
"Many hospitals are full, but some critical facilities, including Al Dana Hospital had to evacuate patients after sustaining severe damage from the earthquake. Likewise, the Idleb Maternity Hospital was forced to transfer all newborns to a nearby hospital."

SAMS’ president Dr. Amjad Rass said the organization has been receiving victims and working to guarantee the wellbeing of more than 1,700 staff in Syria and 90 in Gaziantep, Turkey.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria stands at more than 300, with nearly 2,000 reported injured after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey.

1 hr 7 min ago

18 aftershocks recorded after powerful Turkey quake

Aleast 18 aftershocks with a magnitude over 4 have been recorded after a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said it recorded seven quakes with a magnitude above 5.

The strongest aftershock so far was recorded only 11 minutes after the first quake and had a magnitude of 6.7, USGS said.  

Experts say strong aftershocks are likely to continue in the hours and even days to come after an earthquake as strong as the one Turkey experienced Monday morning.

3 hr 17 min ago

Israel to provide emergency aid to Turkey after quake 

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem 

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant said the country is preparing to provide emergency aid to Turkey after it experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes in more than 100 years.

"The security forces are ready to offer whatever assistance is required. The security system has gained a lot of experience over the years in dealing with disaster areas and in the mission of saving lives," Galant said in a statement.

In another statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed "deep sorrow" to the Turkish people. 

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Turkey tonight," Cohen said.
"Our hearts go out to the victims and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lead a rapid aid program for Turkey to deal with the severe disaster."

There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far in Israel, though shaking from the 7.8 magnitude quake could be felt in the country.

2 hr 44 min ago

At least 237 killed, 600 injured in Syria after Turkey earthquake and aftershocks 

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury 

Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Syria, on February 6.
Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Syria, on February 6. (Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters)

At least 237 people have died and 639 others were injured after a powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey early Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a Ministry of Health official. 

The official death toll across Turkey and Syria now stands at more than 300, with nearly 2,000 injured.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement it is "mobilizing all its units, formations and institutions in all governorates to provide immediate aid and urgent assistance to the residents affected by the earthquake, search for people trapped under the rubble, and to treat the injured."

Shaking from the quake, one of the most powerful to hit the region in more than 100 years, could be felt up as far away as Israel.

3 hr 37 min ago

The powerful quake in Turkey was felt as far away as Israel

From CNN's Hadas Gold

Turkish emergency personnel and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6.
Turkish emergency personnel and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6. (Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Shaking from the deadly powerful earthquake that hit southern Turkey could be felt up as far away as Israel.

People in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv reported feeling the shaking early Monday morning and Israeli police said they had received more than 3,000 such reports.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far in Israel. 

Nearly 200 people have been killed and about 1,000 others injured in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck, sending tremors across the region.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said earlier that shaking from the quake could be felt up to 300 kilometers away (186 miles) from the epicenter.

3 hr 46 min ago

"It felt like it would never be over," journalist in southern Turkey tells CNN

Journalist Eyad Kourdi, who lives in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep and was staying with his parents when the earthquake struck early Monday, said "it felt like it would never be over."

When the shaking stopped, Kourdi and his parents walked out of their home still wearing their pajamas, he said.

With several inches of snow on the ground, they waited outside in the rain for about 30 minutes before he could go back inside to grab coats and boots.

Harsh weather: A winter storm in the region is exacerbating the disaster, according to CNN meteorologists.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by this. It is cold. It is rainy. Roads could be impacted, that means your food, your livelihood, the care for your children, the care for your family," CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis said. 
"Anything as far as crops or anything growing across this region will be impacted as well. The ramifications of this are broad and will impact this region for weeks, and months."
3 hr 36 min ago

White Helmets declare northwestern Syria a disaster zone after quake

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury and Eyad Kourdi 

People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin, northwestern Syria, on Monday, February 6.
People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin, northwestern Syria, on Monday, February 6. (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

The White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, on Monday declared the northwest of the country as a "disaster area" following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey, sending tremors across the region.

The group said hundreds of people have been injured and trapped under rubble and dozens have died, but didn't specify exact numbers.

"We call on all local authorities and civil forces to mobilize their cadres, and we recommend all humanitarian, health and relief organizations operating in Syria to share work according to the system of parity and their geographical distribution in order to ensure that the necessary needs are covered as much as possible," the White Helmets said in a statement. 

Much of northwestern Syria, which borders Turkey, is controlled by anti-government forces amid a bloody civil war that began in 2011.

According to Syrian State TV, citing the Ministry of Health, the earthquake Monday has killed at least 111 people and injured 516 others in the Syrian regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

4 hr 7 min ago

At least 111 people killed, more than 500 injured in Syria after Turkey quake

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury 

At least 111 people have died and 516 others were injured in Syria after a strong earthquake hit neighboring southern Turkey early Monday, Syrian State TV reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

The deaths were reported in the regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. 

The 7.8 magnitude quake is one of the strongest to hit Turkey in more than 100 years and sent tremors across the region that caused buildings to collapse.

4 hr 16 min ago

Nearly 1,000 search and rescue volunteers deployed from Istanbul to earthquake zone

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul 

Rescue workers search through debris in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Monday.
Rescue workers search through debris in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Monday. (Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Nearly 1,000 search and rescue volunteers have been deployed from Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, to the south of the country following the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck early Monday.

"80 AFAD (emergency disaster agency) officers, 27 accredited municipalities and NGOs, 968 Search and Rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks and aid materials have been sent to the area impacted by earthquake," Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter.  
"Sorry for our loss. I wish our injured a speedy recovery."

At least 118 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years sent tremors across the region, collapsing buildings and sending residents running into the streets.

Turkey's disaster agency has appealed for help from the international community as it conducts search and rescue operations.