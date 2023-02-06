Hospitals overwhelmed after deadly quake, Syrian American Medical Society says

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said its hospitals in Syria "are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways" following the powerful earthquake that struck Monday.

"There is an immediate need for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response," the relief organization said in a statement.

"Many hospitals are full, but some critical facilities, including Al Dana Hospital had to evacuate patients after sustaining severe damage from the earthquake. Likewise, the Idleb Maternity Hospital was forced to transfer all newborns to a nearby hospital."

SAMS’ president Dr. Amjad Rass said the organization has been receiving victims and working to guarantee the wellbeing of more than 1,700 staff in Syria and 90 in Gaziantep, Turkey.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria stands at more than 300, with nearly 2,000 reported injured after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey.