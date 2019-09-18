Sen. Lindsey Graham called the weekend attack on the Saudi oil facilities "an act of war," and said Iran must "pay a price" for the attack.

“This attack on the oil refinery by any reasonable definition is an act of war. It is attacking the world economy," Graham said. "In addition to attacking the refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Iranians are increasing enrichment, putting them closer to a bomb.”

Remember: While Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, Iran has rejected the accusation that it is responsible. President Trump has said that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks.

Graham, when asked if Trump's sanctions on Iran are enough, said "in the past they haven’t been.