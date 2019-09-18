Trump orders new Iran sanctions after Saudi attack
Lindsey Graham: The Saudi oil attack was "an act of war"
Sen. Lindsey Graham called the weekend attack on the Saudi oil facilities "an act of war," and said Iran must "pay a price" for the attack.
“This attack on the oil refinery by any reasonable definition is an act of war. It is attacking the world economy," Graham said. "In addition to attacking the refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Iranians are increasing enrichment, putting them closer to a bomb.”
Remember: While Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, Iran has rejected the accusation that it is responsible. President Trump has said that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks.
Graham, when asked if Trump's sanctions on Iran are enough, said "in the past they haven’t been.
“If they don’t pay a price for bombing a neighbor’s oil fields, then all hell is going to break out in the Middle East," Graham said.
Putin discussed the oil attacks with Saudi crown prince
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities in a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Kremlin said Wednesday in a statement.
According the Kremlin, the two leaders also talked about the situation in global oil markets. The call was initiated by the Saudi side, the Kremlin said.
“The president of Russia expressed concern about this [attack] and spoke out in favor of a thorough and objective investigation of what happened,” the statement read. “The situation in the global oil market, including the implementation of agreements in the OPEC+ format was discussed. Both sides expressed their determination to continue close coordination in order to stabilize world oil prices.”
Some background: Russia and Saudi Arabia have been the key drivers behind an agreement on supply curbs by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers that was introduced to bolster oil prices.
Trump names new national security adviser
President Trump has named Robert O'Brien, the US hostage negotiator, as his new national security adviser.
"I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The announcement came a week after Trump fired John Bolton over disagreements on Iran and other issues.
What you need to know about the weekend Saudi oil attacks
President Trump this morning said he's ordered new sanctions on Iran, the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries following the attack over the weekend on Saudi oil facilities.
Here's what we know so far about the attacks:
- What happened: Coordinated strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities knocked out half of the country's oil capacity — more than 5 million barrels a day.
- Who's behind the attacks? Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels said they're responsible.
- What Trump is saying: On Monday, President Trump told reporters that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks — but suggested it was too early to say for sure.
- What Iran is saying: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected the accusation that Iran was behind the attack.
Trump says he's ordering new sanctions on Iran
President Trump said Wednesday he's ordered new sanctions on Iran.
It wasn't immediately clear to whom the sanctions would apply.
Trump has yet to definitely state that Iran was behind a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, but others in his administration have pinned blame on Tehran.