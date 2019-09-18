The Saudi Defense Ministry said it will display images of the weapons used in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, according to Saudi State-run al Ekhbariya Television.

The ministry said the weapons are Iranian.

The Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Turki al Malki, is expected to hold a press conference in Riyadh today to show “strong evidence” that Iran is behind the attacks, according to al Ekhbariya.

Keep in mind: While Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, Iran has rejected the accusation that it is responsible.