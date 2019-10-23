Trump lifts all sanctions against Turkey
Syrian Kurds say they're conflicted about Turkey-Russia agreement
For Syria’s Kurds, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "is the best of worst choices,” English teacher Hassan Hassan from northwestern Syria told CNN as he tries to make sense of the Turkey-Russia agreement.
Speaking with CNN on the phone, Hassan said “the devil is in the detail," but says Kurds now hope Turkey will not invade predominantly Kurdish cities like Qamishli.
If Turkish-backed rebels with former ISIS fighters in their ranks roll in, people would flee their homes and become displaced, he said.
But Assad is an ally of the Kurdish YPG, “because he is the enemy of our enemies," Hassan said.
Jawan Mirso, a media activist in al-Derbasiya, similarly told CNN that the population seems split in half in their feelings about the agreement. He said especially older people recently displaced by the Turkish military operation who now believe they can return to their homes and villages are relieved.
Younger people are more cautious, he said — especially those 18 and older who fear the Syrian regime will force them into military service.
Some history: The Kurds are an Iranian ethnic minority with a population in Syria, whom the US has historically supported in the fight against ISIS. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria as president since July 2000 — but has been criticized for widespread violence against civilians and the use of chemical weapons against rebels in the ongoing Syrian civil war.
Trump praises Turkey's president: "In his mind, he's doing the right thing for his country"
President Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a man who loves his country" and thanked him for working on the Syria deal.
"I want to again thank everyone on the American team who helped achieve the cease fire in Syria, saved so many lives. Along with president Erdogan of Turkey, a man I've gotten to know very well and a man who loves his country," Trump said. "And In his mind, he's doing the right thing for his country."
Trump added that he may meet the Turkish leader "in the very near future."
Earlier today, Jim Jeffrey, the US envoy for Syria and the coalition against ISIS, said the US believes that Turkish-supported opposition forces in Syria have committed war crimes.
Trump: "Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand"
President Trump said the US is "getting out" of the Syrian region after almost 10 years.
"Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand," The President said.
"We were supposed to be there for 30 days. That was almost 10 years ago. So we're there for 30 days, and now we're leaving. It's supposed to be a very quick hit, and let's get out and it was a quick hit except they stayed for almost 10 years," he added.
Trump said "thousands and thousands" have been killed in the area.
Remember: Jim Jeffrey, the US envoy for Syria and the coalition against ISIS, said the US believes that Turkish-supported opposition forces in Syria have committed war crimes.
Trump says "small number" of US troops will stay in Syria
President Trump said a "small number" of American troops will stay in Syria to protect oil in the region.
"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of U.S. Troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," Trump said.
Trump orders all sanctions on Turkey lifted
President Trump just announced that sanctions on Turkey have been lifted.
"I have, therefore, instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed October 14th in response to Turkey's original offensive moves against the Kurds," Trump said moments ago.
"So the sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we're not happy with," Trump said.
He acknowledged that "permanent" was "somewhat questionable" in the region, but nevertheless projected confidence in his decision.
Turkey announced earlier it was ending its incursion into Syria after striking a deal with Russia.
Top US envoy for Syria: Turkish supported forces have committed "several" war crimes in Syria
Jim Jeffrey, the US envoy for Syria and the coalition against ISIS, says the US believes that Turkish-supported opposition (TSO) forces in Syria have committed war crimes.
“We’ve seen several incidents which we consider war crimes,” Jeffrey told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The US envoy told the committee that “we haven’t seen any widespread ethnic cleansing in that area since the Turks have come in.” He added, “many people fled because they’re very concerned about these Turkish supported Syrian opposition forces, as are we.”
Jeffrey told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that “Turkish-supported Syrian opposition forces who are under general Turkish command in at least one instance did carry out a war crime and we have reached out to Turkey to demand an explanation.”
Earlier today in the hearing, Jeffrey described the TSO as “very very dangerous and, in some cases, extremist.”
Some background: The recent withdrawal of US troops from Syria signaled what many called a betrayal of their Kurdish allies.
The US was not included in the Syria deal reached by Russia and Turkey yesterday. The deal made it clear that Turkey and Russia are not interested in including the US in plans regarding Syria's future.
Jeffrey said yesterday that he specifically was not consulted or advised in advance on President Trump's decision to pull US troops from northeastern Syria.
Trump will speak about Syria soon
President Trump said he'll make a statement about Syria at 11 a.m. ET today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday met in the southern Russian resort city of Sochi and unveiled a 10-point memorandum about Syria.
Remember: The US was not included in the negotiation. The deal made it clear that Turkey and Russia are not interested in including the US in plans regarding Syria's future.
Furthermore, after the recent withdrawal of US troops from the area signaled what many called a betrayal of their Kurdish allies, it appears Russia will be the Kurds' new powerful protector in the area.
Iraq says they didn't give permission for US troops to withdraw from Syria
Iraq did not give permission for US forces withdrawing from Syria to stay in Iraq, according to a statement released today from Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi.
"The government has stated that it has not given permission to US forces that have withdrawn from Syria to remain in Iraqi territories, as some media had reported," the statement read.
"We are taking all international legal action and ask the international community and the UN to play their role in this regard," according to the PM statement.
"Additionally, any presence of foreign forces has to be under the approval of the Iraqi government and this presence ends if the Iraqi government requests so."
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in Baghdad on Wednesday.
UK was not told of US troop pullback from Syria in advance
The UK was not told about the US troop pullback from Syria in advance, UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace said today.
Wallace was asked at a Defense Committee session: "Did the US consult us before this decision to withdraw from the area of Syria near the Turkish border?"
"On the specific decision, no, they didn't in advance," Wallace replied.
He later said: "We do talk but on that specific right there and then we weren't given a sort of prior warning, it was a decision made by the United States as was the other decision by the Turkish government."