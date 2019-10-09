Turkey begins military offensive in Syria
Hundreds of civilians flee northern Syria border areas within last thirty minutes
Hundreds of civilians in northern Syria have fled areas on the border with Turkey within the last 30 minutes, two YPG fighters and witnesses tell CNN.
Turkey used heavy artillery and conducted airstrikes on Ras Al-Ain in northwest Al-Hasakah country in Syria, the fighters said.
Putin tells Turkey to weigh the situation in Syria carefully
Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "carefully weigh the situation" in Syria, so as not to "harm the overall efforts to resolve" the crisis, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.
In the statement, the Kremlin also underlined "the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty was noted on both sides."
Since Russia's military intervention in Syria's war began in 2015, Russian forces have helped returned control of large swathes of previously rebel-held areas of the country to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Kurds in northern Syria ask civilians to defend against Turkish military offensive
Before the offensive was announced on Wednesday afternoon, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (also known as the Kurdish Administration in Northeastern Syria) called up all civilians for a three day “general mobilization” to defend the region against Turkey's military offensive.
In a statement posted on its Facebook account Wednesday, the Kurdish administration asked people to head towards the Turkish boarder to resist the operation.
“We call upon all our departments, institutions and people with all its components to go to the border region adjacent to Turkey to do their moral duty and to show resistance in these delicate historical moments," the statement said.
The group also wrote that it will hold the United Nations, America, the European Union and Russia responsible "for any humanitarian catastrophe inflicted on our people in northern and eastern Syria."
Trump slams America's military interventions in Middle East
An hour before Turkey launched its operation in northern Syria to clear US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn America's military interventions in the Middle East.
"GOING INTO THE MIDDLE LEAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE ... IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!" Trump tweeted.
Trump has been itching to leave Syria for months, once dubbing it nothing but "sand and death." And, as he has been at pains to point out, Trump was elected president on a promise to get out of "these ridiculous endless wars."
But the sudden pull-back of US forces -- and the desertion of the Syrian Kurds, a key ally in the fight against ISIS -- comes just as a regrouping by ISIS is taking shape.
Turkish warplanes carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas, SDF spokesman claims
Shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the offensive in northern Syria had started, the spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -- a key US ally in northern Syria -- claimed that warplanes had begun carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas.
"There is a huge panic among people of the region," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said.
Turkish offensive in Syria has started, Erdogan says
Turkey's army has launched an offensive in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday, as part of an operation to move US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border.
"The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh [ISIS] terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," he tweeted.
In another tweet, Erdogan added that "Operation Peace Spring" would "neutralize terror threats against Turkey" and help facilitate the "return of Syrian refugees to their homes" by establishing a safe zone.
The movement came hours after Turkish government communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said the country's military was set to cross into Syria along with the rebel Free Syrian Army.
In a tweet early Wednesday, Altun said the the Kurdish People's Protection Units, also known as the YPG, had two options: "They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts."