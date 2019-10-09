What's happening: Turkey's military has begun its operation in northern Syria, Turkey's president announced, as part of an offensive to move US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border.

Why? It comes days after US President Donald Trump provoked a storm of criticism, including within his own party, by announcing that US troops would be pulled back from the border area.

US-backed Kurdish allies 'abandoned': Trump's decision effectively provides Turkish troops with a green light to attack Kurdish allies, though Trump threatened to punish Turkey economically if it does "anything outside of what we think is humane."

Who controls what in Syria: See the map below to get a sense of which factions control which parts of Syria at the moment.