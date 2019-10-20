US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s comments were the first official on the record from the Defense Department to say the US forces withdrawing from Syria will be repositioned into western Iraq. Officials had privately said that before.

Esper is also the first one to lay out some of the details.

Speaking to reporters Saturday aboard a US military aircraft en route to a refueling stop before heading to Afghanistan, Esper said those troops would be withdrawing via helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, and ground convoys.

Esper said the 1,000 troops are being deployed to two missions, “one is to help defend Iraq and two is to perform a counter-ISIS mission as we sort through the next steps.”

A senior US official later clarified that the location of the 1,000 troops is fluid, indicating it’s possible that not all 1,000 would be relocated to western Iraq. Any relocation out of Syria will be done in conjunction with host country governments, the official added.