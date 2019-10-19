Two US officials with a grasp of events on the ground told CNN today the ceasefire between Syria and Turkey "is not holding."

It was unclear whose battlefield actions were behind this assessment but both the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish-backed forces have accused each other of violations.

More on the ceasefire: The Turkish government has insisted that the agreement is not a ceasefire, but only a "pause" on operations in the region, reflecting Ankara's views of the status of the Syrian Kurds.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's offensive would resume if the US does not deliver on their guarantee to get Syrian Kurdish fighters out of the safe zone area by Tuesday night.

"If America can keep its promise at the end of the 120 hours, the issue of a safe zone will be resolved," Erdogan said. "But if this promise is not fulfilled, we will continue with the operation with greater resolve than where we left off, the minute after 120 hours has ended."