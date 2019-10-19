The latest on what's happening in Syria
US official: Turkish-backed forces broke ceasefire Friday
Turkish-backed forces broke the ceasefire on Friday morning, the first day, said a US official.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stopped operations but were attacked, they said, adding they were unaware of any airstrikes.
The official added the Turkish-backed forces were either acting outside of Turkish control or Turkey “didn’t care what they did."
The “ceasefire is not holding” in Syria according to US officials
Two US officials with a grasp of events on the ground told CNN today the ceasefire between Syria and Turkey "is not holding."
It was unclear whose battlefield actions were behind this assessment but both the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish-backed forces have accused each other of violations.
More on the ceasefire: The Turkish government has insisted that the agreement is not a ceasefire, but only a "pause" on operations in the region, reflecting Ankara's views of the status of the Syrian Kurds.
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's offensive would resume if the US does not deliver on their guarantee to get Syrian Kurdish fighters out of the safe zone area by Tuesday night.
"If America can keep its promise at the end of the 120 hours, the issue of a safe zone will be resolved," Erdogan said. "But if this promise is not fulfilled, we will continue with the operation with greater resolve than where we left off, the minute after 120 hours has ended."
Kurds say Turkey is violating hours-old 'ceasefire' in northern Syria
Clashes continued on the border between Turkey and Syria on Friday, according to eyewitnesses and Kurdish fighters, despite US Vice President Mike Pence's announcement that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had brokered a five-day ceasefire there.
Shelling and artillery fire was reported Friday in the border town of Ras al-Ain, one of the targets of Turkey's week-old offensive against Kurdish fighters, who have long been backed by the United States.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told CNN that shelling by the Turkish military and the Syrian rebel proxies supporting them has hit a number of civilian areas in Ras al-Ain, including a hospital. The SDF says five fighters were killed in the attack.
"SDF are committed to the ceasefire, but from last night until this morning we are seeing shelling on Ras al-Ain by the Turkish military and its mercenaries on SDF and civilian Kurdish targets, and in particular on the Ras al-Ain hospital in the city this morning," SDF Press Commander Merivan Qamishlo said.