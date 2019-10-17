Turkish foreign minister: "This is not a ceasefire"

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the reached agreement between the US and Turkey to suspend military operations in Syria is not a ceasefire.

"This is not a ceasefire," Cavusoglu said during a televised news conference today.

“We will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave,” Cavusoglu said. "We will only stop the operation if our conditions are met.”

Cavusoglu said a “safe zone” would need to be established at roughly 20 miles east of the Euphrates river to the Iraqi border.