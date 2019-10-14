The latest on what's happening in Syria
Iran: We hope Turkey "will not continue on this path"
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country hopes Turkey "will not continue on this path" regarding the Turkish military offensive in Syria.
“Today we are facing something in the north of Syria which is not pleasant for the region and certainly not for the Kurds in Syria, the government in Syria, nor for us," he said.
He continued:
“The solution of the security concerns of Turkey in Syria is only the presence of the Syrian National Army in that region of Syria. The methods that Turkey has chosen to enter Syrian territory even though Turkey promised to respect” the Syrian territory, he said. “We do hope that the Turkish government…. Will not continue on this path."
UN Secretary-General is "gravely concerned" over military developments in northeast Syria
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is “gravely concerned” about recent military developments in northeast Syria, “which have already reportedly resulted in many civilian casualties and the displacement of at least 160,000 civilians,” the UN said in a statement this morning.
Guterres “continues to urge for maximum restraint” and “calls for immediate de-escalation.”
Trump says Kurdish-led Syrian forces released ISIS fighters on purpose. There's no indication of that.
Contrary to Trump's allegation, US officials have told CNN there are no indications that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have intentionally released any of the 10,000-plus ISIS prisoners in SDF custody as part of a bid to draw international support in the face of a Turkish assault on Kurdish areas in north Syria.
While the SDF has repeatedly highlighted the danger of ISIS escaping to draw attention to the issue and draw international support, they have made it clear that they need to prioritize their personnel, redeploying forces that had been guarding the detention camps to the front with Turkey, leaving some of the camps undermanned or even near totally abandoned.
The US believes the SDF is unlikely to intentionally release any ISIS prisoners as they would pose a direct threat to Kurdish areas given the hatred ISIS has for the Kurds given their role in ejecting ISIS from its territory in Syria.
The SDF have also said can't take sole responsibility for the camps in the face of a Turkish attack. Turkish warplanes and artillery have also repeatedly struck several detention camps which could jeopardize the security of the facilities.
Here's Trump's tweets this morning:
What you need to know about Turkey, Syria and the US
We're following developments out of Syria today, following last week's Turkish military offensive and the weekend news that the US would withdraw its troops.
If you're just tuning in, here's what you need to know:
- Where the US stands: The US has accelerated its plans to withdraw troops from Syria after Turkey launched its military offensive into northern Syria last week.
- About Turkey's offensive: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the operation will extend 30-35 kilometers into Syrian territory. Turkish-led forces claimed to have seized control of Ras Al Ain, a crucial Syrian border town. Over 150,000 people have been displaced in the area since the operation began, according to the UN.
- The deal: Yesterday, the Kurdish forces announced a deal with the Syrian government, led by Bashar al-Assad, to deploy troops from the Syrian army along the Syrian-Turkish border. Syrian state media announced the arrival of the troops in the north on Monday morning.
Turkey says ISIS jail was emptied by Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party
Turkey is trying its best to determine the state of the ISIS jail within its area of control and claims it was emptied out by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a press conference today.
“As you know there is this issue of DAESH jails. We’re determined to do the best we can about these jails. But there was only one DAESH jail in our area, and we saw the jail was emptied by PYD and DAESH [ISIS] members were released. We identified this with film and photo, discussed this with related parties and will continue to do so,” Akar said.
CNN has not been able to verify Turkey’s account.
Some context: The part of Syria that's now under attack by Turkey had been controlled by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a defense force mostly made up of Kurds. You can read more about those forces here.
Over recent days, Kurdish authorities have reported the escape of hundreds of ISIS family members from a camp in northern Syria, and warned that ISIS militants held in prisons could be next to go if fighting with Turkish forces continues to escalate.