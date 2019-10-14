The latest on what's happening in Syria
What you need to know about Turkey, Syria and the US
We're following developments out of Syria today, following last week's Turkish military offensive and the weekend news that the US would withdraw its troops.
If you're just tuning in, here's what you need to know:
- Where the US stands: The US has accelerated its plans to withdraw troops from Syria after Turkey launched its military offensive into northern Syria last week.
- About Turkey's offensive: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the operation will extend 30-35 kilometers into Syrian territory. Turkish-led forces claimed to have seized control of Ras Al Ain, a crucial Syrian border town. Over 150,000 people have been displaced in the area since the operation began, according to the UN.
- The deal: Yesterday, the Kurdish forces announced a deal with the Syrian government, led by Bashar al-Assad, to deploy troops from the Syrian army along the Syrian-Turkish border. Syrian state media announced the arrival of the troops in the north on Monday morning.
Turkey says ISIS jail was emptied by Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party
Turkey is trying its best to determine the state of the ISIS jail within its area of control and claims it was emptied out by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a press conference today.
“As you know there is this issue of DAESH jails. We’re determined to do the best we can about these jails. But there was only one DAESH jail in our area, and we saw the jail was emptied by PYD and DAESH [ISIS] members were released. We identified this with film and photo, discussed this with related parties and will continue to do so,” Akar said.
CNN has not been able to verify Turkey’s account.
Some context: The part of Syria that's now under attack by Turkey had been controlled by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a defense force mostly made up of Kurds. You can read more about those forces here.
Over recent days, Kurdish authorities have reported the escape of hundreds of ISIS family members from a camp in northern Syria, and warned that ISIS militants held in prisons could be next to go if fighting with Turkish forces continues to escalate.