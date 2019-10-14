The latest on what's happening in Syria

The governing coalition in the Kurdish self-administered region in northern Syria is in the process of agreeing “of a memorandum of understanding with the Russian side," the coalition said in a statement today.

“The memorandum stipulates that everyone should be involved in the protection of the border, hence allowing the presence of members of the government army on the border and the start of joint protection tasks with the SDF,” it said, referencing a deal struck with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to send army troops to the northern border area with Turkey for the first time in years.

“At the same time, this does not contradict the project of the Self-Administration, since the protection of borders is the duty of all Syrians,” the statement added.

The statement went on to say that “this understanding is preliminary and the priorities are to prevent the Turkish attack — and discussions are continuing regarding a future mutual understanding.”

“We are talking about a joint border protection mechanism. In the event of averting the Turkish threat, the rest of the matter can be discussed with a Russian guarantee,” it added.