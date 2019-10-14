The latest on what's happening in Syria
Syrian troops enter more towns in Northern Syria state media says
Syrian state media reported today that Syrian army units have entered the strategic city of Tabqa in northern Syria, a day after it emerged that the government in Damascus had struck a deal with the Kurdish forces in light of the Turkish military offensive on the area.
According to state-run SANA, the army entered Tabqa and its military airport, as well as the town of Ain Issa and “several towns and villages in the Raqqa countryside.”
Tabqa is also home to a large dam that supplies electric power to a wide area of Syria.
Syrian Kurds are in the process of reaching an agreement with Russia on Syrian army
The governing coalition in the Kurdish self-administered region in northern Syria is in the process of agreeing “of a memorandum of understanding with the Russian side," the coalition said in a statement today.
“The memorandum stipulates that everyone should be involved in the protection of the border, hence allowing the presence of members of the government army on the border and the start of joint protection tasks with the SDF,” it said, referencing a deal struck with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to send army troops to the northern border area with Turkey for the first time in years.
“At the same time, this does not contradict the project of the Self-Administration, since the protection of borders is the duty of all Syrians,” the statement added.
The statement went on to say that “this understanding is preliminary and the priorities are to prevent the Turkish attack — and discussions are continuing regarding a future mutual understanding.”
“We are talking about a joint border protection mechanism. In the event of averting the Turkish threat, the rest of the matter can be discussed with a Russian guarantee,” it added.
Iran: We hope Turkey "will not continue on this path"
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country hopes Turkey "will not continue on this path" regarding the Turkish military offensive in Syria.
“Today we are facing something in the north of Syria which is not pleasant for the region and certainly not for the Kurds in Syria, the government in Syria, nor for us," he said.
He continued:
“The solution of the security concerns of Turkey in Syria is only the presence of the Syrian National Army in that region of Syria. The methods that Turkey has chosen to enter Syrian territory even though Turkey promised to respect” the Syrian territory, he said. “We do hope that the Turkish government…. Will not continue on this path."
UN Secretary-General is "gravely concerned" over military developments in northeast Syria
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is “gravely concerned” about recent military developments in northeast Syria, “which have already reportedly resulted in many civilian casualties and the displacement of at least 160,000 civilians,” the UN said in a statement this morning.
Guterres “continues to urge for maximum restraint” and “calls for immediate de-escalation.”
Trump says Kurdish-led Syrian forces released ISIS fighters on purpose. There's no indication of that.
Contrary to Trump's allegation, US officials have told CNN there are no indications that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have intentionally released any of the 10,000-plus ISIS prisoners in SDF custody as part of a bid to draw international support in the face of a Turkish assault on Kurdish areas in north Syria.
While the SDF has repeatedly highlighted the danger of ISIS escaping to draw attention to the issue and draw international support, they have made it clear that they need to prioritize their personnel, redeploying forces that had been guarding the detention camps to the front with Turkey, leaving some of the camps undermanned or even near totally abandoned.
The US believes the SDF is unlikely to intentionally release any ISIS prisoners as they would pose a direct threat to Kurdish areas given the hatred ISIS has for the Kurds given their role in ejecting ISIS from its territory in Syria.
The SDF have also said can't take sole responsibility for the camps in the face of a Turkish attack. Turkish warplanes and artillery have also repeatedly struck several detention camps which could jeopardize the security of the facilities.
Here's Trump's tweets this morning:
Turkey says ISIS jail was emptied by Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party
Turkey is trying its best to determine the state of the ISIS jail within its area of control and claims it was emptied out by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a press conference today.
“As you know there is this issue of DAESH jails. We’re determined to do the best we can about these jails. But there was only one DAESH jail in our area, and we saw the jail was emptied by PYD and DAESH [ISIS] members were released. We identified this with film and photo, discussed this with related parties and will continue to do so,” Akar said.
CNN has not been able to verify Turkey’s account.
Some context: The part of Syria that's now under attack by Turkey had been controlled by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a defense force mostly made up of Kurds. You can read more about those forces here.
Over recent days, Kurdish authorities have reported the escape of hundreds of ISIS family members from a camp in northern Syria, and warned that ISIS militants held in prisons could be next to go if fighting with Turkish forces continues to escalate.