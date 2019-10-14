The latest on what's happening in Syria

Turkey is trying its best to determine the state of the ISIS jail within its area of control and claims it was emptied out by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a press conference today.

“As you know there is this issue of DAESH jails. We’re determined to do the best we can about these jails. But there was only one DAESH jail in our area, and we saw the jail was emptied by PYD and DAESH [ISIS] members were released. We identified this with film and photo, discussed this with related parties and will continue to do so,” Akar said.

CNN has not been able to verify Turkey’s account.

Some context: The part of Syria that's now under attack by Turkey had been controlled by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a defense force mostly made up of Kurds. You can read more about those forces here.

Over recent days, Kurdish authorities have reported the escape of hundreds of ISIS family members from a camp in northern Syria, and warned that ISIS militants held in prisons could be next to go if fighting with Turkish forces continues to escalate.