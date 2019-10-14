Trump says he'll soon impose sanctions on Turkey and anyone "contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria"

In another afternoon series of tweets, President Trump addressed the situation in Syria and some of the criticisms of his recent decisions in the region.

In one tweet, Trump quoted conservative commentator Katie Pavlich, who casts blame on Europe for the situation unfolding in Syria. Trump added that he “offered ISIS prisoners to the European countries from where they came, and was rejected on numerous occasions,” something he has lamented in the past.

Trump then tweeted regarding the US military presence in Syria following the “100%” defeat of the ISIS caliphate, questioning why the US should “fight for Syria and Assad to protect the land of our enemy?”

He continued:

“Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!”

He then made the transition from US military presence in Syria to protecting the US-Mexico border, which he tweeted he would “much rather” focus on.

More context: These tweets come amid ongoing attacks by Turkish forces on the Syrian border, causing some serious global fears to be realized, including a possible resurgence of ISIS. Over the weekend, Kurdish authorities reported the escape of hundreds of people with links to ISIS from a detention camp in the area.

Trump is facing scathing criticism from Republican lawmakers and members of his own military. He is expected to meet with Sen. Lindsey Graham today. Earlier today, Trump received a briefing on Turkey sanctions from top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and national security adviser Robert O'Brien.