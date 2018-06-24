Live updates: Saudi women get behind wheel as driving ban ends

Live updates: Saudi women get behind wheel as driving ban endsBy Sheena McKenzie and Nick Thompson, CNN
Photos capture women driving in Saudi cities
At the stroke of midnight Sunday, Saudi women were legally allowed to drive for the first time – and they wasted no time getting behind the wheel. Here are some photos from Khobar city and Riyadh.
Billionaire Saudi prince on end of ban: 'Finally'
One of the kingdom's most recognizable royals, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, praised the end of the ban early Sunday, as his daughter Reem Alwaleed got behind the wheel to drive her father and her children through the streets of Riyadh.
Alwaleed, a grandson of Saudi Arabia's founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, built his investment firm into a global powerhouse. His personal fortune is estimated at more than $17 billion.
He was arrested last year as part of a so-called "anti-corruption" sweep by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and detained for several months at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton, along with hundreds of other members of Saudi's business elite, including more than a dozen princes and other top officials. He was released in January.
From go-karts to the real thing: Saudi women prepare for the road
From Sarah El Sirgany in Jeddah
Before Saudi women could take the roads for the first time, they practiced their driving in go-karts or simulators at special events held across the country.
Across the street from the dancing neon lights of Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall, women like 22-year-old Rawan Ahmed got behind the wheels at a go-kart track.
The young woman was instructed to tuck in her head scarf before putting on the helmet.
Ahmed told CNN she was a bit concerned about driving on the highways. Not afraid, just cautious, she added.
“Ninety percent (of people) accept women driving,” she said. "They chose the right time to allow women to drive. I feel this is the most appropriate time."
‘Saudi women don’t have the guts needed to drive’
From Sarah El Sirgany in Jeddah
Not everyone is pleased with the new laws, as CNN’s Sarah El Sirgany discovered in Jeddah.
“Women can’t drive and they are unqualified,” said Khaled Abdullah Al-Houba, a 42-year-old state employee.
“The society is not used to women driving,” he added.
Al-Houba was sitting with his family at a busy walkway overlooking the Red Sea in Jeddah, nibbling on snacks and hail-flavored Arabic coffee. Next to him, his daughters were sipping on a blue syrup staining their lips.
For Al-Houba, the decision to lift the ban, announced last September, was implemented too soon. “Women need at least two years to learn driving,” he said, adding “so the women can be ready and society gets ready.”
He said he would consider allowing his daughters to apply for a license in the future, but for now he believes that “Saudi women still don’t have the guts needed to drive.”
These are the women who campaigned to overturn Saudi Arabia's driving ban
From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi
The first demonstrations for women's right to drive in Saudi Arabia began after the Gulf War. Female American soldiers, deployed to the kingdom during Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait, were driving through military bases, exciting the imaginations of Saudi women.
In November 1990, 47 Saudi women drove through the streets of Riyadh in a motorcade protest. They were all arrested, and the country's highest religious body issued an edict banning female driving, adding what was a customary ban to the legal code.
The decades that followed the Riyadh protest were peppered with movements to lift the ban, but they really came to a head around the time of the Arab Spring in 2011. A social-media campaign called Women2Drive culminated in Manal al-Sharif's drive in Khobar. Some years later, other activists emerged at the forefront of the movement, including Loujain al-Hathloul (pictured above in 2014) who was detained for 73 days in 2014 after trying to drive from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia
Dentist on driving in Saudi: 'I feel like I'm free'
From Sarah El Sirgany in Jeddah
Dr. Mona Al-Fares, a dentist, was in her car before midnight, waiting for the ban to lift before setting off through the streets of Jeddah with her husband and children.
"I feel like I'm surprised -- am I really driving in my own country? I feel happy, relieved, I feel like I'm free."
Women in Saudi Arabia still can't do these things
From CNN's Laura Smith Spark
Women still are beholden to restrictive guardianship laws that govern nearly every aspect of their lives, despite recent moves to ease them. In cases where a woman's father is deceased or absent, her husband, a male relative, brother, or in some cases, even a son, must give his approval before a woman can obtain often basic entitlements.
Saudi women still cannot mix freely with members of the opposite sex. Some exceptions include hospitals, banks and medical colleges. They also cannot appear in public without wearing a full-length black abaya, a loose robe meant to protect women's modesty in public.
Rights group Amnesty International on Thursday welcomed the lifting of the driving ban as "a long-overdue small step in the right direction" but said it "must now be followed by reforms to end a whole range of discriminatory laws and practices," including an end to the guardianship system.
'It's our moment'
As the ban lifted at midnight Sunday, women who had already obtained licenses got behind the wheel in cities across Saudi Arabia.
One of them was businesswoman Hind Alzahid. "It's our moment", she told Arab News.