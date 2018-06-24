Live updates: Saudi women get behind wheel as driving ban ends

One of the kingdom's most recognizable royals, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, praised the end of the ban early Sunday, as his daughter Reem Alwaleed got behind the wheel to drive her father and her children through the streets of Riyadh.

Alwaleed, a grandson of Saudi Arabia's founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, built his investment firm into a global powerhouse. His personal fortune is estimated at more than $17 billion.

He was arrested last year as part of a so-called "anti-corruption" sweep by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and detained for several months at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton, along with hundreds of other members of Saudi's business elite, including more than a dozen princes and other top officials. He was released in January.