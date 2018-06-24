Live updates: Saudi women get behind wheel as driving ban ends
These are the women who campaigned to overturn Saudi Arabia's driving ban
From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi
The first demonstrations for women's right to drive in Saudi Arabia began after the Gulf War. Female American soldiers, deployed to the kingdom during Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait, were driving through military bases, exciting the imaginations of Saudi women.
In November 1990, 47 Saudi women drove through the streets of Riyadh in a motorcade protest. They were all arrested, and the country's highest religious body issued an edict banning female driving, adding what was a customary ban to the legal code.
The decades that followed the Riyadh protest were peppered with movements to lift the ban, but they really came to a head around the time of the Arab Spring in 2011. A social-media campaign called Women2Drive culminated in Manal al-Sharif's drive in Khobar. Some years later, other activists emerged at the forefront of the movement, including Loujain al-Hathloul (pictured above in 2014) who was detained for 73 days in 2014 after trying to drive from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia
'I feel like I'm free'
From Sarah El Sirgany in Jeddah
Dr. Mona Al-Fares, a dentist, was in her car before midnight, waiting for the ban to lift before setting off through the streets of Jeddah with her husband and children.
"I feel like I'm surprised -- am I really driving in my own country? I feel happy, relieved, I feel like I'm free."
Women in Saudi Arabia still can't do these things
From CNN's Laura Smith Spark
Women still are beholden to restrictive guardianship laws that govern nearly every aspect of their lives, despite recent moves to ease them. In cases where a woman's father is deceased or absent, her husband, a male relative, brother, or in some cases, even a son, must give his approval before a woman can obtain often basic entitlements.
Saudi women still cannot mix freely with members of the opposite sex. Some exceptions include hospitals, banks and medical colleges. They also cannot appear in public without wearing a full-length black abaya, a loose robe meant to protect women's modesty in public.
Rights group Amnesty International on Thursday welcomed the lifting of the driving ban as "a long-overdue small step in the right direction" but said it "must now be followed by reforms to end a whole range of discriminatory laws and practices," including an end to the guardianship system.
'It's our moment'
As the ban lifted at midnight Sunday, women who had already obtained licenses got behind the wheel in cities across Saudi Arabia.
One of them was businesswoman Hind Alzahid. "It's our moment", she told Arab News.