The latest on the Saudi oil attacks
Lindsey Graham: US should consider striking Iran oil refineries
Sen. Lindsey Graham said the US should consider striking Iranian oil refineries in response to the Saudi attack.
Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary chairman, said there should also be a regional response to the attack.
Pelosi requests briefing for representatives on Saudi oil attacks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested a briefing for all House members on the Saudi Arabia oil attacks and Iran, a spokesperson for the speaker said.
About Iran: Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
Yesterday, President Trump told reporters that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks — but suggested it was too early to say for sure.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected the accusation that Iran was behind the attack.
Kuwait tells armed forces to be on high alert following Saudi oil attacks
Kuwait's defense minister called on the country's armored forces on Tuesday to be on high alert and “to exercise the utmost caution and vigilance” following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to Kuwait's state-run media KUNA news.
Sabah Khalid Al Sabah, during a meeting with high-ranking security commanders, called on Kuwait Armed Forces “to redouble their efforts to defend the country from any possible danger."
The defense minister reiterated Kuwait's condemnation of the Saudi oil attacks.
He added that Kuwait will stand with Saudi Arabia against anything that "could affect its security, stability and the safety of its people."
Oil prices spiked up the most in a decade
Oil prices spiked Monday after the attack on the heart of Saudi Arabian oil production.
US oil futures jumped 14.7%, settling at $62.90 a barrel. It was the biggest spike since January 2009. Futures of Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled up 14.6% at $69.02 a barrel.
Gasoline futures, meanwhile, were up more than 13%, which isn't boding well for American drivers.
What this means for gas prices: Experts say consumers may begin to notice higher prices soon. But here's some good news — gas prices probably won't climb high enough to substantially hurt the US economy.
There's a "high probability" that Saudi attack launched from Iran, source says
Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the weekend attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base in Iran close to the border with Iraq, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
The attack involved cruise missiles flying at low altitude, the source said, and their trajectory was from the north of the Abqaiq complex, which was struck by more than a dozen projectiles in the early hours of Saturday morning. The source added that there is absolutely no indication that these missiles came from a southern area and especially not one as far as Yemen.
The missiles, according to the investigators' current assessment, flew over southern Iraq and through Kuwaiti airspace before reaching their targets. The trajectory would imply that the launch point of the attack was being masked.
Kuwait on Monday announced it had launched an investigation into reports of sightings of drones or missiles shortly before the Saudi targets were hit.
What we know so far about the Saudi oil attacks
The investigation into attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities continues. Here's what we know so far about them:
- What happened: Coordinated strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities knocked out half of the country's oil capacity — more than 5 million barrels a day. Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack came from an Iranian base, according to a source.
- Who's behind this? Yemen's Houthi rebels said they're responsible for the attacks, but a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that Iranian weapons were used in the oil field attack.
- Where the US stands: President Trump said it looks like Iran was behind the attack but suggested it was too early to say for sure. Trump also insisted that he does not want war with Iran.
- How it's affecting oil: On Monday, US oil prices spiked. It was the biggest spike since January 2009.