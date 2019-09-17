The latest on the Saudi oil attacks

Tom Brenner/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested a briefing for all House members on the Saudi Arabia oil attacks and Iran, a spokesperson for the speaker said.

About Iran: Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Yesterday, President Trump told reporters that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks — but suggested it was too early to say for sure.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected the accusation that Iran was behind the attack.