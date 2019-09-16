Scenes like this one in Martinez, California, were common in September 1973.

Three days before Christmas in 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law creating the United States' first emergency stash of crude oil. The nation had been traumatized by an oil embargo a few years earlier.

At the time, OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing nations, had a stranglehold on the world's supply of crude. Today the United States is one of the world's largest producers and a major seller, not just a buyer, of oil.

But the United States still has its stash. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve contains 645 million barrels -- the world's largest backup oil supply.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump authorized the use of oil from the emergency reserve following weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

