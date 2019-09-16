There are no plans for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, Iranian officials said Monday morning.

"I do not approve of this meeting, nor is this meeting on our agenda, nor do I think it will happen in New York," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, told reporters.

Although not planned, Mousavi stopped short of ruling out a meeting between the two leaders from ever happening if the US lifted sanctions.

“As we said earlier, If the Americans come back to the negotiating table and get rid of economic terrorism (sanctions), they can go back to the JCPOA (and continue talks)," he said.

Mousavi again called the US officials blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities “unacceptable.”

He also dismissed the allegations as “lies against Iran.”