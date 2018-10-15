The latest on the missing Saudi journalist

Who is Jamal Khashoggi?

Khashoggi is a prominent Saudi journalist, best known for his interview with terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. A royal court insider-turned-critic, Khashoggi left the country in 2017 and began writing for the Washington Post. He has been sharply critical of the current Saudi administration, and its intolerance of those "who dare to express opinions contrary to those" of the leadership.

What happened?

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork that would allow him to get married. He entered the building at 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

His fiancée, friends, and editors at the Post began to raise the alarm on Oct. 3. In response to accusations of detaining Khashoggi, the Saudi government denied all claims, asserting that he had left the consulate after his visit.

By that Saturday, the Turkish government had launched an investigation into the disappearance and began reporting that Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate, which Saudi officials denied vehemently.

On Oct. 10, Turkish officials claimed that the "highest levels of the royal court" in Saudi Arabia ordered Khashoggi's assassination and dismemberment by a 15-man team.

Saudi Arabia faces international backlash

Some of the biggest names in US business and finance have canceled plans to attend a big investment conference in Saudi Arabia, and media sponsors including the New York Times and CNN have pulled out of covering the event.

Media and leaders worldwide are demanding Saudi Arabia explain what happened, with the UK, France and Germany all calling for a "credible investigation" into the events.

Trump under pressure

Though President Trump has expressed concern, he has also been reluctant to criticize the kingdom or its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Pressure is mounting on the White House to take a firmer stance; some senators have called for Trump to determine whether to impose sanctions on those responsible.

After a phone call with Saudi King Salman today, Trump suggested that "rogue killers" could be behind Khashoggi's disappearance, citing Salman's "flat denial" of responsibility.

What's happening now

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left shortly after noon today for Riyadh to meet with King Salman.

Sources say the Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge that Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey.

