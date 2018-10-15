The latest on the missing Saudi journalist

Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi

President Trump suggested earlier today that "rogue killers" could be behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after a phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman over the case.

Trump told White House reporters that Salman offered him a "flat denial" in relation to the disappearance of Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey on October 2.

"It wasn't like there was a question in his mind. The denial was very strong," Trump said of King Salman.

"It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers, who knows," Trump said. It was not clear whether Trump was offering his own analysis or whether the suggestion came from Salman.

"We are going to try to get to the bottom of it very soon," Trump added. "But his was a flat denial."