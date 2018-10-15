Trump: "We need Saudi Arabia"

President Trump said he is hopeful that the situation with Saudi Arabia will work itself out following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jamal Khashoggi.

"I hope we're going to be on the better side of the equation," the President said on Fox Business as he stressed the importance Saudi Arabia in a range of issues at the heart of his policies in the Middle East.

"We need Saudi Arabia," the President said, before ticking down a list of items from the fight against terrorism to Iran.

Trump also reiterated that he does not want to cancel the arms deal he struck with Saudi Arabia last year despite the urging of numerous members of Congress, calling it "a tremendous order."

The President also claimed that the $115 billion arms deal — which has yet to come close to fruition — would produce "500,000 jobs," a figure that is unsubstantiated.

Trump also stressed that he hopes King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad did not know about what happened to Khashoggi.

"That's a big factor in my eyes," Trump said.