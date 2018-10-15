Mike Pompeo will head to Turkey next

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump has no events on his public schedule today and has spent the morning in the White House.

He’s making a round of calls, some of which are focused on Saudi Arabia diplomatic crisis, but he’s also watching considerable TV — as part of his usual routine, a White House official said, which explains the buffet of tweet topics this morning.

The particularly vulgar tweet about Stormy Daniels — not to mention Elizabeth Warren or Nellie Ohr — certainly seem intended to try and change the subject from Saudi Arabia.

The President has told people in conversations this morning that he is aggravated at the coverage of Saudi Arabia crisis, and senior White House officials have tried to impress upon him how serious this matter is.

Asked directly whether he was trying to change the subject of cable TV coverage today, the official said this: