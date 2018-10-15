Sen. Jeff Flake: Mnuchin should drop out of the Saudi Arabia conference

The pressure on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is rising as he decides whether to still attend a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia next week.

Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, just tweeted, "Secretary Mnuchin should not be going to Riyadh."

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio told CNN's Jake Tapper that he didn't think Mnuchin should attend.

"I don't think any of our government officials should be going and pretending as it's business as usual, until we know exactly what's happened here," Rubio said.

President Trump that a final call would be made on Friday about the conference, and he opened the door to the possibility that Mnuchin may cancel.

If Mnuchin drops out, he will join a number of top bank executives, investors, and media sponsors who have withdrawn since the Khashoggi news broke.