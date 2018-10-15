The latest on the missing Saudi journalistBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Sen. Jeff Flake: Mnuchin should drop out of the Saudi Arabia conference
From CNN's Jessie Yeung
The pressure on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is rising as he decides whether to still attend a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia next week.
Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, just tweeted, "Secretary Mnuchin should not be going to Riyadh."
On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio told CNN's Jake Tapper that he didn't think Mnuchin should attend.
President Trump that a final call would be made on Friday about the conference, and he opened the door to the possibility that Mnuchin may cancel.
If Mnuchin drops out, he will join a number of top bank executives, investors, and media sponsors who have withdrawn since the Khashoggi news broke.
Trump: Saudi Crown Prince "totally denied any knowledge" of Khashoggi's disappearance
In two tweets Tuesday afternoon, President Trump said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that Salman “totally denied any knowledge” of what happened with missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate," Trump wrote. "Answers will be forthcoming shortly.”
Trump had spoken with Saudi King Salman by phone on Monday. After that call, he said Salman gave a "flat denial" of responsibility. Trump also said "rogue killers" could be behind Khashoggi's disappearance.
Mike Pompeo will head to Turkey next
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.
He will hold talks with Turkish officials on the case of Jamal Khashoggi.
Pompeo had been in Saudi Arabia today, holding talks with top Saudi leaders. Sources tell CNN that the Kingdom is preparing to acknowledge that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
Mike Pence: "The world deserves answers"
Vice President Mike Pence promised to "get to the bottom" for Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
"It's important that the world knows the truth. If in fact Mr. Khashoggi was murdered, we need to know who was responsible. We need to hold those responsible," he said. "We're going to get to the bottom of it."
Pence, who is in Georgia today, said Khashoggi's job as a journalist adds to the importance of the case.
He added: "So, we’re gonna demand answers, the world deserves answers."
Jamal Khashoggi's body was cut into pieces, Turkish official says
A Turkish official has told CNN that journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body was cut into pieces after he was killed.
This confirms earlier reporting by the New York Times.
Trump's agitated by the Saudi coverage. He's also tweeting up a storm.
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump has no events on his public schedule today and has spent the morning in the White House.
He’s making a round of calls, some of which are focused on Saudi Arabia diplomatic crisis, but he’s also watching considerable TV — as part of his usual routine, a White House official said, which explains the buffet of tweet topics this morning.
The particularly vulgar tweet about Stormy Daniels — not to mention Elizabeth Warren or Nellie Ohr — certainly seem intended to try and change the subject from Saudi Arabia.
The President has told people in conversations this morning that he is aggravated at the coverage of Saudi Arabia crisis, and senior White House officials have tried to impress upon him how serious this matter is.
Asked directly whether he was trying to change the subject of cable TV coverage today, the official said this:
Turkish FM: Saudi consul’s residence and car "will be investigated"
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the residence and car of the Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia "will be investigated" on Tuesday as part of the investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
It comes as Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that the Consul General Mohammed Otaibi has left Turkey.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said:
"Our aim is very clear: we have to learn what happened to Khashoggi who was lost in the Saudi Arabia consulate. The whole world is focused on the outcome of this investigation right now. We are talking about a human. It is important that he is a journalist but more importantly he is a human."
Speaking of the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance, Cavusoglu said, "It is very important that this process will continue with no obstacles.
It is also important to continue cooperation with Saudi Arabia and transparency of the process is extremely critical so that there will not be any question marks remaining about the investigation."
"Turkey did not receive any confession from Saudi Arabia," Turkish FM says
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Tuesday, "The most important thing is what happened to this person? We didn’t receive any confession or information from Saudi Arabia."
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said, "This process needs to be result-oriented and must be transparent. This should be clarified so no one should have any question mark."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will “bring information from Riyadh,” when he arrives in Turkey after his visit to Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Çavuşoğlu added.
Çavuşoğlu also stated that Turkish officials will extend their investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi to include the residence of the Saudi consul and some vehicles.
Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul late on Monday for the first time since he vanished two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours.
Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia has left Turkey, Anadolu reports
From CNN’s Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul and Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
The Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Otaibi has left Turkey, according semiofficial Anadolu news agency.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a press conference in Ankara that Saudi diplomats in Turkey could go back to their country whenever they want and that, "there is not restriction on that."