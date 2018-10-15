The latest on the missing Saudi journalistBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
President Trump: "I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia"
As Saudi Arabia reportedly prepares to acknowledge that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, President Trump says he has "no financial interests" in the kingdom.
Here's Trump's tweet:
President Trump — and the Trump Organization — has a close business relationship with the Saudis.
The President made millions selling apartments in his New York buildings to the kingdom, and the Trump Organization has benefited from Saudi business at its hotels in Washington, New York and Chicago.
Erdogan: Investigators looking into toxic material following Saudi consulate search
Investigators are looking into “toxic material” and “painted over material” as part of the probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters Tuesday.
The new details come a day after the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was searched.
"Right now, as you aware, as a result of our intense contacts, the search process in the consulate has started. Yesterday there was intense process until morning and it will continue,” Erdogan said.
“My hope is that we can reach conclusions that will give us a reasonable opinion as soon as possible, because the investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over. This will depend on the conclusion that will come out from there,” he added.
Pompeo's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince is over
The meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now over.
It lasted for 35 to 40 minutes, according to the pool reporter traveling with the American diplomat.
Happening now: Pompeo meeting with Saudi Crown Prince
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the US pool traveling with the Secretary.
Khashoggi's disappearance could shape Middle East for generations
From CNN's Nic Robertson
CNN's Nic Robertson writes that the impact of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago could have repercussions that last decades.
"We might be witnessing not only the apparent silencing of a critic, but a spasm in Saudi Arabia's long-running struggle for power between the kingdom's sprawling royal lines," Robertson writes in his latest opinion piece.
Turkish investigators to search Saudi Consul's residence on Tuesday
From CNN’s Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul
Turkish investigators will carry out a search of the Saudi Consul General’s residence on Tuesday as the probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.
CCTV footage released to the media from the day the Washington Post writer vanished show movement of vehicles from the consulate building to the Consul General’s residence nearby.
Three more bank CEOs pull out of Saudi's "Davos in the desert"
From Chris Liakos, CNN Business in London
The chief executives of HSBC, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered are joining the growing list of business and finance executives boycotting Saudi Arabia's big investment conference dubbed “Davos in the desert,” which is due to kick off on October 23.
HSBC announced Tuesday that its CEO John Flint would no longer attend. Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam will also not go, according to a person familiar with the situation.
London-based bank Standard Chartered also announced on Tuesday that its CEO, Bill Winters, will not be going.
The Saudi conference, officially known as Future Investment Initiative, is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.
Here is a list of the those still planning to attend:
UN Rights Commissioner: Immunity shouldn’t be used to impede Khashoggi probe
From CNN’s Mitch McCluskey in Atlanta
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says “immunity should not be used to impede investigations” into the disappearance and “possible extra-judicial killing” of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.
Bachelet said in a statement:
“Under international law, both a forced disappearance and an extra-judicial killing are very serious crimes, and immunity should not be used to impede investigations into what happened and who is responsible.”
He added that given Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate, the "onus is on the Saudi authorities to reveal what happened to him."
According to the UN statement, both Saudi Arabia and Turkey are signatories of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which Bachelet said obliges them to investigate possible acts of torture.
Pompeo's meeting with the Saudi king lasted no more than 15 minutes
From CNN's Tim Lister
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with King Salman of Saudi Arabia lasted no more than 15 minutes, CNN estimates based on the time the top US diplomat’s motorcade arrived at the royal court and departed.
The motorcade arrived at the royal court at 11:42 a.m. (4:42 a.m. ET) and left 26 minutes later. There is a fair distance to walk from where the motorcade dropped Pompeo off to where he met the king.