President Trump: "I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia"

Investigators are looking into “toxic material” and “painted over material” as part of the probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters Tuesday.

The new details come a day after the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was searched.

"Right now, as you aware, as a result of our intense contacts, the search process in the consulate has started. Yesterday there was intense process until morning and it will continue,” Erdogan said.

“My hope is that we can reach conclusions that will give us a reasonable opinion as soon as possible, because the investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over. This will depend on the conclusion that will come out from there,” he added.