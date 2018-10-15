The latest on the missing Saudi journalistBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Trump's agitated by the Saudi coverage. He's also tweeting up a storm.
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump has no events on his public schedule today and has spent the morning in the White House.
He’s making a round of calls, some of which are focused on Saudi Arabia diplomatic crisis, but he’s also watching considerable TV — as part of his usual routine, a White House official said, which explains the buffet of tweet topics this morning.
The particularly vulgar tweet about Stormy Daniels — not to mention Elizabeth Warren or Nellie Ohr — certainly seem intended to try and change the subject from Saudi Arabia.
The President has told people in conversations this morning that he is aggravated at the coverage of Saudi Arabia crisis, and senior White House officials have tried to impress upon him how serious this matter is.
Asked directly whether he was trying to change the subject of cable TV coverage today, the official said this:
Turkish FM: Saudi consul’s residence and car "will be investigated"
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the residence and car of the Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia "will be investigated" on Tuesday as part of the investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
It comes as Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that the Consul General Mohammed Otaibi has left Turkey.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said:
"Our aim is very clear: we have to learn what happened to Khashoggi who was lost in the Saudi Arabia consulate. The whole world is focused on the outcome of this investigation right now. We are talking about a human. It is important that he is a journalist but more importantly he is a human."
Speaking of the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance, Cavusoglu said, "It is very important that this process will continue with no obstacles.
It is also important to continue cooperation with Saudi Arabia and transparency of the process is extremely critical so that there will not be any question marks remaining about the investigation."
"Turkey did not receive any confession from Saudi Arabia," Turkish FM says
From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Tuesday, "The most important thing is what happened to this person? We didn’t receive any confession or information from Saudi Arabia."
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said, "This process needs to be result-oriented and must be transparent. This should be clarified so no one should have any question mark."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will “bring information from Riyadh,” when he arrives in Turkey after his visit to Saudi Arabia regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Çavuşoğlu added.
Çavuşoğlu also stated that Turkish officials will extend their investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi to include the residence of the Saudi consul and some vehicles.
Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul late on Monday for the first time since he vanished two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours.
Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia has left Turkey, Anadolu reports
From CNN’s Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul and Isil Sariyuce in Ankara
The Istanbul Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Otaibi has left Turkey, according semiofficial Anadolu news agency.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a press conference in Ankara that Saudi diplomats in Turkey could go back to their country whenever they want and that, "there is not restriction on that."
Lindsey Graham: I won't do business with Saudi Arabia as long as the Crown Prince is in charge
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an interview with Fox News this morning.
He called the prince a "wrecking ball," and alleged he ordered the "murder" of Jamal Khashoggi.
"He’s the 33-year-old crown prince who jumped over other people. He is son of the existing king. And I think he is on a bad track. I can never do business with Saudi Arabia again until we get this behind us," Graham said of the prince.
When asked what he meant by that Graham added: "That means I’m not going back to Saudi Arabia as long as this guy is in charge."
"I feel used and abused," Graham said, adding that Saudi Arabia is a "good ally."
The senator said it's up to the President on how to handle the situation, but added that he would "sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia."
"Saudi Arabia, if you’re listening, there are a lot of people you can choose but MBS has tainted your country and tainted himself," he said.
Mike Pompeo talked to Trump after meetings with Saudi royals
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with President Trump and National Security Advisor John Bolton following his meetings in Riyadh.
Pompeo held separate meetings with King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the Saudi Foreign Minister, according to a statement from the State Department spokesperson. She describes those meetings as “both direct and candid.”
“While the United States has a number of regional and bilateral issues to discuss with Saudi leadership, learning what happened to Jamal Khashoggi is the primary purpose of this trip and is of great interest to the President. The Secretary has made that clear in each of his meetings today,” the statement said.
Mitch McConnell: US-Saudi Arabia relations are "not great"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
In Bloomberg TV interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said US relations with Saudi Arabia are “not great."
Here's how the interview went down:
Question: Where is the US/Saudi relationship right now?
McConnell: “Well, not great. I think it’s good that the President sent the Secretary of State to talk to the King. We need to find out first what happened before deciding what kind of response is appropriate.
Question: Do you think there will be some sort of response if these allegations are true?
McConnell: “I can’t imagine there won’t be but I think we need to find out what happened.”
Pompeo "reiterated the President's concern" in meeting with Saudi Crown Prince
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today, and he "reiterated the President’s concern" about the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the State Department said.
"The Secretary and the Crown Prince agreed on the importance of a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation that provides answers," Pompeo's spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.
Here's the full statement from Nauert:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. The Secretary reiterated the President’s concern with respect to Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, as well as the President’s desire to determine what happened. The Secretary welcomed Saudi Arabia’s support of the Turkish authorities’ investigation. The Secretary and the Crown Prince agreed on the importance of a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation that provides answers. The two also discussed regional and bilateral issues.
President Trump: "I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia"
As Saudi Arabia reportedly prepares to acknowledge that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, President Trump says he has "no financial interests" in the kingdom.
Here's Trump's tweet:
President Trump — and the Trump Organization — has a close business relationship with the Saudis.
The President made millions selling apartments in his New York buildings to the kingdom, and the Trump Organization has benefited from Saudi business at its hotels in Washington, New York and Chicago.