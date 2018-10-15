Pompeo's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince is over

The chief executives of HSBC, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered are joining the growing list of business and finance executives boycotting Saudi Arabia's big investment conference dubbed “Davos in the desert,” which is due to kick off on October 23.

HSBC announced Tuesday that its CEO John Flint would no longer attend. Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam will also not go, according to a person familiar with the situation.

London-based bank Standard Chartered also announced on Tuesday that its CEO, Bill Winters, will not be going.

The Saudi conference, officially known as Future Investment Initiative, is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.

Here is a list of the those still planning to attend: