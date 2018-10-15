The latest on the missing Saudi journalistBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Pompeo's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince is over
The meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now over.
It lasted for 35 to 40 minutes, according to the pool reporter traveling with the American diplomat.
Happening now: Pompeo meeting with Saudi Crown Prince
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the US pool traveling with the Secretary.
Khashoggi's disappearance could shape Middle East for generations
From CNN's Nic Robertson
CNN's Nic Robertson writes that the impact of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago could have repercussions that last decades.
"We might be witnessing not only the apparent silencing of a critic, but a spasm in Saudi Arabia's long-running struggle for power between the kingdom's sprawling royal lines," Robertson writes in his latest opinion piece.
Turkish investigators to search Saudi Consul's residence on Tuesday
From CNN’s Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul
Turkish investigators will carry out a search of the Saudi Consul General’s residence on Tuesday as the probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.
CCTV footage released to the media from the day the Washington Post writer vanished show movement of vehicles from the consulate building to the Consul General’s residence nearby.
Three more bank CEOs pull out of Saudi's "Davos in the desert"
From Chris Liakos, CNN Business in London
The chief executives of HSBC, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered are joining the growing list of business and finance executives boycotting Saudi Arabia's big investment conference dubbed “Davos in the desert,” which is due to kick off on October 23.
HSBC announced Tuesday that its CEO John Flint would no longer attend. Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam will also not go, according to a person familiar with the situation.
London-based bank Standard Chartered also announced on Tuesday that its CEO, Bill Winters, will not be going.
The Saudi conference, officially known as Future Investment Initiative, is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.
Here is a list of the those still planning to attend:
UN Rights Commissioner: Immunity shouldn’t be used to impede Khashoggi probe
From CNN’s Mitch McCluskey in Atlanta
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says “immunity should not be used to impede investigations” into the disappearance and “possible extra-judicial killing” of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.
Bachelet said in a statement:
“Under international law, both a forced disappearance and an extra-judicial killing are very serious crimes, and immunity should not be used to impede investigations into what happened and who is responsible.”
He added that given Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate, the "onus is on the Saudi authorities to reveal what happened to him."
According to the UN statement, both Saudi Arabia and Turkey are signatories of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which Bachelet said obliges them to investigate possible acts of torture.
Pompeo's meeting with the Saudi king lasted no more than 15 minutes
From CNN's Tim Lister
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with King Salman of Saudi Arabia lasted no more than 15 minutes, CNN estimates based on the time the top US diplomat’s motorcade arrived at the royal court and departed.
The motorcade arrived at the royal court at 11:42 a.m. (4:42 a.m. ET) and left 26 minutes later. There is a fair distance to walk from where the motorcade dropped Pompeo off to where he met the king.
Turkish-Saudi cooperation "positive" in Khashoggi probe, Turkish official says
A Turkish official tells CNN that Saudi Arabia and Turkey are cooperating on the investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi and said the “mood is positive.”
Turkish investigators carried out a nearly nine-hour search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led by the chief prosecutor and police including forensic teams on Monday.
Initial Turkish media reports said that Turkey was seeking permission to also search the Saudi consul general’s house. The search on Monday was limited to the consulate building only.
US Secretary of State arrives in Saudi Arabia
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday. He was greeted at the airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
During the visit, Pompeo is scheduled to meet with King Salman at Royal Court before having lunch with Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
Dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also scheduled.
On Monday, US President Trump spoke with Salman by phone regarding Khashoggi's disappearance. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Trump said he believed "rogue killers" may have killed Khashoggi, suggesting that was a potential explanation offered up by Salman during their 20-minute conversation.
He added that he was dispatching Pompeo "immediately" to Saudi Arabia, who could go on to Turkey "if necessary."