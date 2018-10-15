Trump on reports Saudis will say Khashoggi died during interrogation gone wrong: "Nobody knows if it's an official report"

President Trump speaks to reporters in Warner Robins, Georgia. President Trump speaks to reporters in Warner Robins, Georgia. Pool

President Trump said he had seen press reports that Saudi Arabia is preparing a report acknowledging that Jamal Khashoggi died during an interrogation gone wrong, but said he does not yet know if the report is accurate or just "rumor."

"I just don't know. I'm going to have to see what they say," Trump told reporters at briefing in Warner Robins, Georgia. "Nobody knows if it's an official report. So far it's just the rumor of a report coming out."

The President said he remains eager to get to the bottom of what happened to Khashoggi and noted that Turkey and Saudi Arabia are "working together" to determine what happened.

"There are a lot of people working on it," he said.